Golden Dome Will Protect Homeland, Provide Layered Defense, Leaders Say

During a hearing yesterday in Washington before the House Armed Services Committee's strategic forces subcommittee, Marc Berkowitz, the assistant secretary of war for space policy, reiterated the need for the Golden Dome for America as he described the intensifying strategic competition facing the nation.
The pace and scale of the threat is unprecedented; rivals are expanding, diversifying and increasing the sophistication of their arsenals in respect to missiles and other aerial weapons, Berkowitz said.
He noted that the Golden Dome is a comprehensive defense against the most catastrophic threats facing the United States — threats that include ballistic, hypersonic and advanced cruise missiles, as well as next-generation aerial weapons and nuclear threats.
"Golden Dome will protect our homeland, citizens, critical infrastructure and second-strike capability," Berkowitz said. "Today, our capability to defend the nation is limited, and its effectiveness is eroding against an increasingly advanced set of threats. Golden Dome will rectify this by creating a layered defense in depth of the United States."
Regarding the cost, Berkowitz said it is significant, but a necessary investment to protect assets of "truly incalculable value" — the lives of U.S. citizens and the territorial integrity of the nation.
"The cost of failing to defend our homeland would be infinitely greater," he added.
Air Force Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, said his commands routinely intercept long-range bombers and other aircraft approaching North America, while standing ready to defend against long-range missile attacks 24/7.
Guillot described several recent command initiatives to build on preparedness and respond to missile threats, including Northcom's activation of Joint Task Force Gold, which will serve as the operational arm for the future layered defense systems provided by the Golden Dome.
Space Force Gen. Michael A. Guetlein, the Golden Dome program manager, said a new generation of advanced air and missile threats, unprecedented in their speed, numbers and lethality, now holds the American homeland at risk.
"Our adversaries are not just expressing the intent. They are demonstrating the capability to threaten our families and our way of life; this threat is not theoretical. We see it unfolding in front of our own eyes every day," he said.
Guetlein described Golden Dome as the cornerstone of the U.S. strategy to rapidly improve the defense of the homeland and ensure peace through strength.
"The vision is ambitious, but it is achievable. The foundational technology exists today, and we are moving with the utmost urgency to bring it to bear. Our strategy is built on speed, affordability and partnerships," he said.
The general said his priority is establishing a unified command and control network linked to the existing battle-proven systems, while investing in next-generation technology, as well as driving down the cost per intercept.
Air Force Lt. Gen. Heath Collins, the Missile Defense Agency director, and Army Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commander of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, also testified.