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Allies Come Together in the Indo-Pacific for Exercise Valiant Shield 26

June 22, 2026 | By Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

Nine military fighter jets fly in formation while two submarines and four large military ships sail in two rows in the ocean.
Nine military fighter jets fly in formation while two submarines and four large military ships sail in two rows in the ocean.
Valiant Shield
U.S. Navy aircraft, assigned to Carrier Air Wing 5, and U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs fly over the USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group as it sails in formation with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force as part of Exercise Valiant Shield 2026, while underway in the Philippine Sea, June 21, 2026. Exercises like Valiant Shield allow U.S. Pacific Command the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service with allies to conduct precise, lethal and overwhelming multidomain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force.
Download: Full Size (1.97 MB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Crowley
VIRIN: 260621-N-UM953-2166

U.S. Pacific Command joint forces, along with allied and partner forces, kicked off Exercise Valiant Shield 2026 today in the Indo-Pacific region. 

The training exercise will run until July 1 and take place in the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, Japan and at sea around the Mariana Islands Range Complex. 

Valiant Shield 26 is a multinational, biennial field training exercise focused on integrating interoperability training in a multidomain environment. This training builds real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, in space, on land and in cyberspace. 

Exercises such as VS26 enable all U.S. forces and allies across the Indo-Pacific region to integrate and train in precise, lethal and overwhelming scenarios that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint and combined force.  

Three large military ships sail in the ocean.
Three large military ships sail in the ocean.
In Formation
The USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group sails in formation with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force as part of Exercise Valiant Shield 2026, while underway in the Philippine Sea, June 21, 2026. Valiant Shield is a biennial, multilateral field training exercise conducted by the U.S. and partner nations in the Western Pacific. It focuses on joint, cross-combatant integration operating seamlessly across sea, air, land and cyberspace.
Download: Full Size (1.32 MB)
Credit: Navy Seaman Anthony Vilardi
VIRIN: 260621-N-VQ739-2599

With the involvement of U.S. Space Command and U.S. Transportation Command, VS26 is expanding the multidomain, cross-combatant command collaboration required for any large-scale exercise or operation. The exercise prepares the joint and combined force to rapidly respond to crises and contingencies across the spectrum of operations — from humanitarian assistance and disaster response to armed conflict. 

"Valiant Shield demonstrates our enduring commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific," said Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet. "Exercising advanced multidomain capabilities with our allies ensures we continue to seamlessly innovate and operate together, project combat power together and prevail over any challenge — together." 

The exercise assists U.S., allied and partner forces in developing regional and global power projection capabilities. Integrated training provides a full range of options to succeed in the defense of U.S. interests and those of like-minded nations around the world. 

This year marks the 11th iteration of Exercise Valiant Shield, which began in 2006. It is also the second time the Japan Self-Defense Forces has been heavily integrated in the planning and execution.   

Since 2024, Valiant Shield has become a multilateral joint field training exercise, further integrating allies and partners into the multidomain environment. While it started as a unilateral U.S. exercise, it has evolved to meet the demands of the security environment, incorporating new technologies and strategies.

Spotlight: Focus on the Indo-Pacific Region
Experience: Military Units: Navy
Valiant Shield 26 Valiant Shield partnerships Training Exercises Indo-Pacific Indo-Pacific Command Pacific pacific command Navy Japan Space Command Transportation Command

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