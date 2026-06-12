Naval Research Laboratory Receives Space Force Antenna, Expanding Joint Space Capabilities

Earlier this year, the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory received a transportable satellite tracking antenna system from Space Systems Command's System Delta 81 to expand joint space testing, training and operational support capabilities at the laboratory's Blossom Point Tracking Facility in Welcome, Maryland.
The antenna system enhances the facility's ability to support tracking, telemetry and command operations for emerging space technologies and future operational concepts. The capability will provide additional flexibility for experimentation, system evaluation and long-duration performance monitoring, supporting both naval and joint space missions.
Blossom Point Tracking Facility has long supported satellite command and control, communications experimentation and orbital research. Integrating the transportable system into the site's existing infrastructure increases the facility's capacity to support multiband communications testing, interoperability assessments and advanced space experimentation. Analysis is underway to determine future experiments, exercises and operational events the system may support, as well as potential deployment locations to maximize mission utility.
The transfer supports broader War Department efforts to strengthen joint testing and training infrastructure and improve collaboration across the naval and space communities. The system also supports System Delta 81's mission to develop and field capabilities that enable realistic test and training environments for the Space Force.
The effort reflects ongoing collaboration between Space Systems Command, System Delta 81 and the Naval Research Laboratory to improve operational readiness, expand flexible testing capability and accelerate the integration of emerging space systems into joint mission environments. The addition of the antenna provides increased access to stable, repeatable testing environments that support the evaluation of critical space-enabled capabilities for future operations.
The laboratory is the Navy and Marine Corps' corporate laboratory, conducting a broad program of scientific research, technology development and advanced experimentation to support operational forces and maintain the nation's technological advantage at sea, on land, in the air and in space.