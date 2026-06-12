Michigan Army National Guard Uses UAS to Train for Tomorrow's Battlefield

Nine soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, participated in a two-week unmanned aerial system program that began May 31, 2026, as the Michigan National Guard expands its UAS training initiative.
The Michigan National Guard's UAS program provides service members with no prior experience the training needed to understand regulations, develop flight proficiency and safely operate unmanned aerial systems in support of unit missions. Once certified, operators can utilize and integrate UAS into their units. The training can also tailor instruction to specific unit capabilities, including drone-strike simulations.
"The goal of this training is to expose [service members] to the challenges and opportunities provided by a piece of equipment like that," said Army Maj. Brandon Shortner, the battalion's executive officer. "That's making such an impact on the modern battlefield."
Students began in the classroom for an overview of regulations and systems before moving to flight simulators. Once proficient, they transitioned to field training with a level one UAS, the smallest drone class, maneuvering through an obstacle course that replicates real-world conditions. Instructors adapted the course difficulty based on mission requirements and individual skills.
"Every unit has a different mission set, and every mission set will require a different platform," said Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Aric Petersen, UAS Training Center supervisor for the Michigan National Guard.
After demonstrating competence on the level one drone, the soldiers will progress to live-fire training to learn demolitions and how to arm the platforms.
In February, the War Department designated the Michigan National Guard's Camp Grayling as the nation's first national range for deep uncrewed aerial systems training, resulting in an increased emphasis on UAS training and capability development across the force. Camp Grayling is the largest National Guard training facility in the U.S.
"It's an incredible honor to be part of a small group of individuals selected to do this," said Army Spc. Aleksandr Blain, an infantry team leader assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment. "We are looking forward to developing these skills."
Blain was the first of the trained 126th Infantry Regiment drone pilots to execute a drone strike using a first-person view drone June 10. Army Sgt. 1st Class David Burr, an infantry platoon sergeant assigned to the battalion, assisted Blain with the strike as the drone navigator. The navigator role is critical to ensuring UASs reach targets accurately and safely.
The strike was completed using a two-drone hunter-killer team composed of an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platform used to crosstalk with the pilots to confirm targets prior to the strike and a first-person-view system equipped with a fixed-angle camera, giving operators a real-time view from the aircraft's perspective.
The drone is flown entirely by the pilot, enabling precise maneuverability and continued operation in contested environments where GPS may be unavailable or degraded.
The first-person-view drones are piloted completely by manual control, so they find what is called acrobatic mode, which means the pilot has full control over the drone; it doesn't hover.
The two-week training course not only enhanced the unit's tactical performance but also boosted morale among the small group of participants.
"Being on the cusp of innovation is always fun," Blain said. "It's uncharted territory."