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JIATF 401 Drone Defense Marketplace Broadens Allied Access to Counter-Drone Capabilities

May 20, 2026 | By U.S. Army

International agreements with key allies are expanding access to counter-unmanned aerial system capabilities. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and key leaders from Australia, Poland and South Korea recently signed agreements enabling each country to procure counter-small UAS technologies through the Joint Interagency Task Force 401 drone defense marketplace. 

A military drone sits on the ground as military personnel stand in the background.
A military drone sits on the ground as military personnel stand in the background.
Battle Tested
A counter-unmanned aerial system is hooked to a battery to charge for its next flight near Lipa, Poland, Nov. 10, 2025. The intensive 20-day multinational Train-the-Trainer course rapidly qualified 20 students from Poland, Romania and the U.S., most with no prior military drone experience, in a battle-tested counter-small UAS system through classroom, practical flight and night operations, culminating in a successful live-fire demonstration to destroy a jet-powered drone, thereby accelerating the fielding of this critical capability along the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line. As the battlefield evolves, the Army is leveraging U.S. experience and NATO authorities to solve problems for the alliance.
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Credit: Army Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Kohrs
VIRIN: 251110-A-NH920-1001

As the War Department's premier organization to synchronize counter-small UAS efforts across the joint force and interagency, JIATF 401 is helping allies and partners rapidly acquire state-of-the-art counter-small UAS capability to respond to the evolving threat of drones. The drone defense marketplace connects diverse solutions with an expanding network of users who need scalable, effective and interoperable technologies. The initiative aligns with the Army secretary's goal of providing partner nations with timely access to essential capabilities and highlights JIATF 401's central role in advancing that mission. 

A crowd of people, some wearing camouflage military uniforms and others in winter coats, stand surrounding a military drone in an open field.
A crowd of people, some wearing camouflage military uniforms and others in winter coats, stand surrounding a military drone in an open field.
Training Session
Polish, Romanian and U.S. soldiers watch and listen to instructions on how to run through the start-up sequence on a counter-unmanned aerial system near Lipa, Poland, Nov. 7, 2025.
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Credit: Army Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Kohrs
VIRIN: 251107-A-NH920-7027
A man wearing camouflage military uniform works on a military drone.
A man wearing camouflage military uniform works on a military drone.
Drone Charge
Army Capt. Justin Adkins, lethality training branch chief assigned to the 7th Army Training Center, is connecting a charger to the counter-unmanned aerial system near Lipa, Poland, Nov. 8, 2025.
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Credit: Army Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Kohrs
VIRIN: 251108-A-NH920-9090
"This partnership gives our allies and partners direct access to proven counter-drone technologies as we continue to expand the marketplace," said Maj. Matt Mellor, lead acquisitions specialist for JIATF 401. "Our mission includes working with international partners to aggregate demand for counter-drone capabilities." 

Four men wearing camouflage military uniforms look at a laptop wired to a military drone.
Four men wearing camouflage military uniforms look at a laptop wired to a military drone.
Startup Procedures
Soldiers assigned to the 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, talk through the startup procedures for a counter-unmanned aerial system near Lipa, Poland, Nov. 9, 2025.
Download: Full Size (1.56 MB)
Credit: Army Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Kohrs
VIRIN: 251109-A-NH920-1005
The agreements build on recent collaborations with key allies, including the United Kingdom and Romania, to enhance interoperability and accelerate the delivery of critical capabilities. Collectively, these efforts indicate a move toward a more cohesive and accessible counter-small UAS network across coalition partners. JIATF 401 officials highlighted that expanding marketplace access will allow partners to acquire leading counter-drone technologies while helping shape the future development of the counter-small UAS industrial base. 

"We are continuing to expand the market for [counter-small UAS]," said Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of JIATF 401. "We understand that our allies and partners want to purchase American-made counter-drone technologies. The JIATF 401 marketplace helps aggregate that demand, ensuring our defense industrial base is ready to scale production and meet the growing needs of our coalition."

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