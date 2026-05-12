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Joint Interagency Task Force Enables Standardized Counter-UAS Assessment

May 12, 2026 | By Army Lt. Col. Adam Scher, Joint Interagency Task Force 401

Joint Interagency Task Force 401 recently supported the Army's assessment of emerging counter-unmanned aerial system capabilities during Project Flytrap 5.0, a training exercise currently underway in Lithuania. 

Led by the Army's V Corps, Project Flytrap 5.0 is a multinational exercise that brings together U.S. and allied forces, including the United Kingdom and Australia, alongside industry partners to assess emerging counter-UAS technology. The exercise evaluated performance, interoperability and the tactical employment of more than 20 different systems in an operational environment.    

A man in a camouflage military uniform wears goggles attached to a remote control outside in a grassy field; next to him is a tripod with a camouflage backpack hanging on it.
A man in a camouflage military uniform wears goggles attached to a remote control outside in a grassy field; next to him is a tripod with a camouflage backpack hanging on it.
Project Flytrap
Army Pfc. Taylor Green, an infantryman assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, Rice Lake, Wis., flies an unmanned aerial system at Vilseck, Germany, April 15, 2026. The soldiers tested new counter-UAS technology in preparation for Project Flytrap 5.0, a training exercise designed to integrate emerging technologies and inform future Army requirements, currently underway in Lithuania.
Download: Full Size (1.51 MB)
Credit: Army Sgt. Addison Shinn
VIRIN: 260415-A-AE781-1480

This year marks the first time the testing and evaluation standards established by JIATF 401 were applied, ensuring that the performance data collected from the systems evaluated is available to all services and other government agencies that have joined the task force.  

During the exercise, a ground team from the Army's Combat Capabilities Development Command supported instrumented data collection and analysis to evaluate system performance. By pairing data-driven testing with operator feedback, the assessment helped identify how emerging counter-UAS capabilities will perform in realistic environments.  

Task force leaders were on the ground to observe the exercise and hear directly from soldiers employing the systems. 

A drone takes off from an unmanned ground vehicle parked on a road near a grassy field with trees in the distance.
A drone takes off from an unmanned ground vehicle parked on a road near a grassy field with trees in the distance.
Bumblebee Drone
A Bumblebee drone takes off from an unmanned ground vehicle at Vilseck, Germany, April 15, 2026, to test new counter-unmanned aerial system technology in preparation for Project Flytrap 5.0, a training exercise designed to integrate emerging technologies and inform future Army requirements currently underway in Lithuania.
Download: Full Size (1.33 MB)
Credit: Army Sgt. Addison Shinn
VIRIN: 260415-A-AE781-1560

"Being here allows us to see firsthand not only how the technology is integrated but how it can be utilized in an operational environment," said Army Col. Sam Kline, JIATF 401 response team director. "This investment provides testing data and operator feedback, enabling us to improve technology in real time and deliver top-tier counter-UAS capabilities to our warfighters." 

Project Flytrap 5.0 also evaluated the integration of the integrated battle command system – maneuver, the common tactical user interface that enables integration across the command-and-control framework for counter-UAS. By combining live testing, instrumented data collection and field assessments, the exercise helped inform which technologies could support integrated, layered counter-UAS operations. 

"Flytrap 5.0 demonstrates how investing in both advanced systems and thorough testing drives operational success," said Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, JIATF 401 director. "By validating emerging counter-drone technologies in an operational environment, we can inform future counter-UAS capabilities and respond to the rapidly evolving threat of drones."

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Project Flytrap 5.0 JIATF-401 UAS Training Exercises partnerships drones technology innovation Engineering United Kingdom Australia drone dominance Science Autonomy

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