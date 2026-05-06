Utah National Guard Integrates Air, Ground Capabilities During Exercise Wolverine

The sounds of saw blades against concrete, the striking of hammers against nails and the movement of debris amid collapsed rubble echoed across the western training area at Camp Williams, Utah, during an Exercise Wolverine simulated search and extraction scenario, April 30.
The exercise focused on strengthening joint interaction between Utah Army and Air National Guard units in disaster response and air-to-ground operations to support homeland defense.
At the site known as the "rubble pile," soldiers assigned to the 1457th Engineer Battalion search and extraction team worked to remove simulated casualties from collapsed concrete structures during a train derailment scenario. Teams operated at a high tempo to safely remove rubble, assess casualties and transfer simulated victims to a secure medical location.
While search and extraction members remained central to the scenario, additional units supported simulated emergency response operations throughout the exercise. The 65th Field Artillery Brigade and the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade played key roles in the exercise, alongside the 151st Medical Group, the 97th Aviation Troop Command, and the 8th Homeland Response Force.
"We're bringing counter-unmanned aerial systems capabilities, communications link between the ground and Air [National] Guard, and a fire package to the joint operations center," said Army Lt. Col. Emilio Suazo, 65th Field Artillery Brigade executive officer, adding that the training demonstrates their ability to respond to domestic emergencies while balancing both state and federal missions.
A key component of the exercise is the AN/TPQ-53 multimission radar, operated by soldiers assigned to the artillery brigade. The system detects, tracks and classifies indirect fire threats, including mortars, rockets, cannons and artillery, at ranges of up to approximately 20 kilometers.
In addition to its counterfire mission, the radar provides an emerging counter-unmanned aircraft system capability, enabling operators to identify and monitor UAS activity while employing survivability techniques to reduce its electromagnetic signature.
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Supporting that capability, the Link 16 tactical communication system enhances real-time coordination across the force. The system strengthens situational awareness and supports Utah's disaster response operations, while the exercise provides an opportunity to further integrate it into homeland defense missions.
"It's important because we often don't get enough joint training with the Air Force and our civilian partners," said Army Master Sgt. Nathan Torres, 8th Homeland Response Force chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear task force noncommissioned officer in charge. "This is another way we can solidify that relationship and work with our partners, because when a disaster happens, we will rely on each other to accomplish these tasks."
Exercise Wolverine provided the joint military assets and personnel in Utah with the opportunity to prepare for potential threats to homeland defense.