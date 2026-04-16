Military Leaders Update Congress on Force Readiness, Quality of Life Programs

Senior leaders from the Army, Navy and Marine Corps provided an update on steps their respective branches are taking to improve the quality of life for service members during a hearing in Washington yesterday before the House Armed Services Committee's readiness subcommittee.
Acting Army Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve, Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. James W. Kilby, and Marine Corps Assistant Commandant Gen. Bradford J. Gering all spoke on the topic.
"After 36 years, I've never seen a unit's readiness determined by industrial capacity alone. What I have seen repeatedly is [that] how we treat our soldiers shapes whether we retain the experienced ones, and whether the force we're building reflects the standards we claim to uphold," LaNeve said during his opening remarks.
He went on to explain that the Army is investing $4 billion in infrastructure throughout 2026, which includes quality-of-life improvements such as upgraded nutrition initiatives, campus-style dining facilities and the scaling of holistic health and fitness across the Army's entire active, guard and reserve force.
LaNeve added that those investments have had a measurable impact, as the service's recruiting numbers are up and exceeding last year's targets.
During his remarks, Kilby explained how the Navy has been implementing quality-of-life initiatives that have led to the retention of thousands of sailors who had previously been considering leaving the service after their enlistment was up.
Chief among those initiatives, Kilby said, is the permanent, shore-based housing for junior sailors, so they will no longer be required to live aboard their ship while in port.
"As of last month, 5,700 sailors have transitioned from living afloat to residing ashore," Kilby said.
He added that unmet child care needs in the Navy were reduced from 2,200 spaces to 1,500, and that the Navy's fitness facilities are now open 24/7.
Additionally, Kilby noted that the Navy is expanding meal selections and adding healthy food options in its galleys.
As for the Marine Corps, Gering said that senior leadership directly links quality of life to readiness.
"We … recognize that taking care of our Marines and our families and their families is a warfighting necessity that directly impacts readiness and retention," he said.
Similar to the Navy, Gering said the Marine Corps is focused on proper housing for service members. The branch's Barracks 2030 initiative — an $11 billion project to modernize unaccompanied housing — aims to provide safe, high-quality living conditions for single Marines, and it is making tangible progress.
As an example, Gering said in the past fiscal year, the Marine Corps completed four new barracks, began construction on eight others, awarded renovations for an additional 27 and outfitted 159 barracks with new furnishings.
He added that the service is "tackling child care challenges head-on" by implementing key recruiting and retention incentives for caregivers.
"These incentives include a 100% child care discount, increased salaries and a priority placement transfer program that allows military spouses to seamlessly move between installation child development centers when their service member executes permanent change of station orders," Gering said.