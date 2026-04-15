Marines Conduct Cargo UAS Shipboard Testing

The Marine Corps recently conducted shipboard testing with the TRV-150C tactical resupply unmanned aircraft system aboard an amphibious transport dock ship, marking a significant milestone in advancing ship-to-shore and ship-to-ship resupply solutions for combat logistics battalions.
The Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Robotics and Autonomous Systems Aircraft Management Program Office and Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 24 at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, completed dynamic interface testing, evaluating how the system operates within the complex shipboard environment.
The effort was the culmination of engineering rigor and dedication by the TRV-150C developmental test team at the evaluation squadron, motivated by a desire to ensure the fleet has the capabilities and tools necessary to safely complete their mission. The unmanned system's first successful test flights provided valuable insights for further development of this capability.
The program office secured a deployed version of the aircraft system for testing and coordinated all certifications for batteries, funding and flight clearances. The evaluation squadron set the project schedule, refined procedures and developed the initial concept of operations.
During the two-week test period, the system completed multiple launches and recoveries, proving the feasibility of unmanned cargo delivery in a maritime environment. While future testing will focus on shore-to-ship missions, the team prioritized the more challenging ship-integration effort first.
"This achievement is a direct result of operating forces identifying a critical need — the ability to move parts and supplies between ships, to the shore and back again, without relying on manned aircraft or traditional landing craft," said Marine Corps Lt. Col. Zacharias Hornbaker, Comat Logistics Battalion 26 commanding officer. "The [program office's] response was immediate and collaborative, quickly bringing [the evaluation squadron] to the table. It is a testament to how operational units, the [program office] and the [Naval Air Systems Command] test community can unite to rapidly evolve the future of expeditionary fleet logistics and sustainment."
The proof-of-concept evaluation is the first step in a pathway to deliver this capability for current and future fleet users. The program office and the evaluation squadron will continue refining procedures and developing training to enable fleet use as requested by the logistics battalions.