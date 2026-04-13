Hegseth, Indonesian Counterpart Announce Defense Partnership

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth welcomed his Indonesian counterpart — Minister of Defense Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin — to the Pentagon today, where the two men announced the establishment of the Major Defense Cooperation Partnership between the two countries.
The partnership is meant to serve as a framework to advance bilateral defense cooperation between the U.S. and Indonesia in order to maintain peace and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region.
"Your visit demonstrates the importance that the War Department places on our growing security relationship — and it is active and growing — with Indonesia," Hegseth told Sjamsoeddin, just before pointing out that the two countries complete more than 170 military exercises together each year.
"This [partnership] signifies the strength and potential of our security relationship … bolsters regional deterrence, and advances our shared commitment to peace through strength," Hegseth added.
During his brief remarks, Sjamsoeddin affirmed Hegseth's sentiment regarding the strength of the U.S.-Indonesian relationship.
"Today, we are here as Indonesian delegates … with very great enthusiasm to continue to develop our defense relationship, [which] should be enduring for our next generation in Indonesia and the United States of America," Sjamsoeddin said. "We're working on behalf of mutual respect and mutual benefit to enhance [the] value of our national interests."
The new cooperation agreement features three "foundational pillars" that are based on each country's national sovereignty and mutual respect: military organization and capacity building; training and professional military education; and exercises and operational cooperation.
Under the framework of the agreement, both countries will work on exploring cutting-edge initiatives, "including codeveloping sophisticated asymmetric capabilities, pioneering next-generation defense technologies in the maritime, subsurface and autonomous systems domains, and cooperating on maintenance, repair and overhaul support to improve operational readiness," according to a joint statement on the new partnership.
The statement goes on to explain that both the U.S. and Indonesia have agreed to enhance joint special forces training, and that such engagements will make the bond between both countries' militaries stronger.
Additionally, Hegseth noted that Indonesia has been helpful to the U.S. with the recovery of fallen service members.
"I appreciate your continued support in helping the United States find, return and protect the remains of our soldiers who fought alongside Indonesians during World War II," Hegseth told Sjamsoeddin.
He added that the signing of the partnership memorandum will enable the War Department's Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency to recover those aforementioned service members' remains in Indonesia.
Both Hegseth and Sjamsoeddin described the defense cooperation as a "line of departure" — a military term for setting off on a new mission — for their respective countries.
"So, here's to the next chapter and our new mission together for our great countries," Hegseth told Sjamsoeddin.
The U.S. and Indonesia have maintained formal diplomatic relations for 75 years, having established ties in 1949 — just after Indonesia's war for independence from the Netherlands.