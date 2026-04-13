Secretary of War Hegseth Hosted Bilateral Meeting With Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie

SECRETARY OF WAR PETE HEGSETH: Well, Minister Sjafrie, welcome to the Pentagon. Welcome. It's an honor to have you. It's an honor to host your team, as well. I learned as we were walking up - last in Washington in 1986 – was training with US forces out of Fort Benning and previous before that, Fort Bragg. So it's great to have you here, sir, to have a soldier here.
Under your president's leadership, Indonesia has stepped up as a world leader. And like President Trump, your president believes in peace through strength. And I commend Indonesia's participation in the Board of Peace and for playing a leading role in the International Stabilization Force in Gaza, as well. Thank you for your commitment to advancing President Trump's goal — both of our presidents' goals of lasting peace.
Your visit demonstrates the importance that the War Department places on our growing security relationship, and it is growing and active with Indonesia. Since our last meeting in Kuala Lumpur in October, our nations have made a great deal of progress on increasing our security cooperation. Together, we complete more than 170 military exercises each year. Super Garuda Shield is now one of the most important cross-domain multilateral exercises in the Indo-Pacific region. Training and operating together show our resolve and our shared strength. Our armed forces continue to train in new and increasingly sophisticated ways.
In recognition of the important security collaboration we are undertaking, we are announcing today that our two countries are elevating our security partnership to a major defense cooperation partnership. This signifies the strength and potential of our security relationship, and it bolsters regional deterrence and advances our shared commitment to peace through strength.
I'm also grateful that you're going to be visiting US Army installations this week and will be actually reunited with the family that hosted you when you trained here as a young officer at Fort Benning. What a proud and special moment that will be.
I would also note that the relationship between our special forces is strong, and we look forward to expanding our cooperation and collaboration together. I'm also grateful that you'll be visiting Arlington National Cemetery to pay respects to our fallen warriors. And we certainly give our condolences for your three in Lebanon, as well.
I appreciate your continued support in helping the United States find, return, and protect the remains of our soldiers who fought alongside Indonesians during World War II. And as former military officers ourselves, we understand the sacrifices our soldiers make for our nations.
And in just a moment, the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding in front of us will enable the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency to recover those missing service members and return them to their families. So thank you, Mr. Minister, for being here, and I very much look forward to our meeting and our productive discussion today. Over to you.
DEFENSE MINISTER SJAFRIE SJAMSOEDDIN: Thank you very much, Secretary of War, Honorable Pete Hegseth. First of all, on behalf of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, President Prabowo, his passion, his best regard to you. And hopefully, our relation can be enhanced and more developed in the future.
Today, we are here as Indonesian delegates in Pentagon with very great enthusiasm to continue and to develop our defense relationship and should be enduring for our next generation in Indonesia and the United States of America. We will be working on behalf of mutual respect and mutual benefit to enhance value of our national interests, United States of America and Republic of Indonesia. Today is, as I mentioned, line of departure for our next development of defense cooperation between the United States of America and Indonesia. Thank you very much.
SECRETARY OF WAR PETE HEGSETH: Well, thank you very much. As he wrote in the guestbook, line of departure, which in infantry speak, military speak — we both speak and understand that language — when you step off on your line of departure onto a new mission. So here's to the next chapter and our new mission together for our great countries. Thank you very much for that, sir.
Now we'll bring up our representatives that will sign the memorandum of understanding enabling increased Defense POW/MIA accounting partnerships.
UNKNOWN: [Inaudible]
SECRETARY OF WAR PETE HEGSETH: Excellent. Thank you. Appreciate it.
DEFENSE MINISTER SJAFRIE SJAMSOEDDIN: Thank you very much.
UNKNOWN: [Inaudible]
UNKNOWN: Would you like to follow me to the meeting.
SECRETARY OF WAR PETE HEGSETH: All right, go ahead. Thank you.