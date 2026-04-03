Condor Rebirth Protects Armored Units on the Modern Battlefield

The 1st Cavalry Division and industry partners successfully tested integrated sensor and battle tracking systems during Exercise Condor Rebirth at Fort Hood, Texas, March 23-27.
The systems are designed to provide a unified view of air and ground threats for commanders at all levels.
The exercise, which incorporated Bradley Fighting Vehicles and dismounted infantry, focused on collecting data from distributed sensors integrated into the maneuver formations, feeding that data into AI-supported command post systems that produced a single common operating picture for commanders. This allowed commanders to identify the threat and respond in real time.
"The biggest problem we tend to have is network integration and being able to share that data across echelons. That's what we demonstrated in this exercise," said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Trenton Huntsinger, air missile integrator assigned to 1st Cavalry Division Artillery. "We've taken the opportunity not only to bring sensors and effectors, but also the integration process to make them work."
As part of the Army's broader Transforming in Contact initiative, the 1st Cavalry Division is integrating new technology into its formations to maintain a decisive advantage on the modern battlefield.
"Our goal is to create a transparent battlefield, where a soldier or commander can get a clear, complete picture of what's happening in real time," said Col. James Leidenberg, III Armored Corps intelligence officer. "This isn't just about technology; it's about giving our troops the confidence to make the best decisions, making them more effective and most importantly, keeping them safer. Ultimately, this effort at Fort Hood is setting a new standard for the entire Army."
This exercise underscores III Corps and the 1st Cavalry Division as leaders within the Army at integrating sensors, networks and effects to defeat UAS threats at echelon.