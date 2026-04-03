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Condor Rebirth Protects Armored Units on the Modern Battlefield

April 3, 2026 | By Army 1st Lt. Tyler Williams, 1st Cavalry Division

The 1st Cavalry Division and industry partners successfully tested integrated sensor and battle tracking systems during Exercise Condor Rebirth at Fort Hood, Texas, March 23-27.

Two men wearing camouflage military uniforms look at a computer screen as one of the men points to something on the screen. There is a large military vehicle behind the computer screen.
Two men wearing camouflage military uniforms look at a computer screen as one of the men points to something on the screen. There is a large military vehicle behind the computer screen.
Condor Rebirth
Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Trenton Huntsinger, air missile integrator assigned to 1st Cavalry Division Artillery, 1st Cavalry Division, demonstrates the Picogrid unmanned aircraft system integration system to Army Col. Nick Dvonch, 1st Cavalry Division Artillery commander, during Exercise Condor Rebirth at Fort Hood, Texas, March 24, 2026. Condor Rebirth allowed capability providers to test new equipment, collaborate across teams and integrate with the 1st Cavalry Division during a field exercise simulating real-world battlefield conditions.
Download: Full Size (5.45 MB)
Credit: Army Spc. Julian A. Winston
VIRIN: 260326-A-XN888-1011

The systems are designed to provide a unified view of air and ground threats for commanders at all levels.

The exercise, which incorporated Bradley Fighting Vehicles and dismounted infantry, focused on collecting data from distributed sensors integrated into the maneuver formations, feeding that data into AI-supported command post systems that produced a single common operating picture for commanders. This allowed commanders to identify the threat and respond in real time.

Two men dressed in camouflage military uniforms lay on dry brush covered ground with military automatic weapons in their hands. A third man, also dressed in a camouflage military uniform, is crouching next to a bush and tree.
Two men dressed in camouflage military uniforms lay on dry brush covered ground with military automatic weapons in their hands. A third man, also dressed in a camouflage military uniform, is crouching next to a bush and tree.
Condor Rebirth
Troopers assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, observe their objective during Exercise Condor Rebirth at Fort Hood, Texas, March 24, 2026.
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Credit: Army Spc. Julian A. Winston
VIRIN: 260324-A-XN888-1004

"The biggest problem we tend to have is network integration and being able to share that data across echelons. That's what we demonstrated in this exercise," said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Trenton Huntsinger, air missile integrator assigned to 1st Cavalry Division Artillery. "We've taken the opportunity not only to bring sensors and effectors, but also the integration process to make them work."

As part of the Army's broader Transforming in Contact initiative, the 1st Cavalry Division is integrating new technology into its formations to maintain a decisive advantage on the modern battlefield.

A man wearing a camouflage military uniform works on a piece of military equipment as another man stands nearby and watches him.
A man wearing a camouflage military uniform works on a piece of military equipment as another man stands nearby and watches him.
Condor Rebirth
Army Pfc. Sean Conley, air defense battle management system operator assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, sets up an acoustic counter-unmanned aircraft system sensor system during Exercise Condor Rebirth at Fort Hood, Texas, March 24, 2026.
Download: Full Size (3.67 MB)
Credit: Army Spc. Julian A. Winston
VIRIN: 260324-A-XN888-1002

"Our goal is to create a transparent battlefield, where a soldier or commander can get a clear, complete picture of what's happening in real time," said Col. James Leidenberg, III Armored Corps intelligence officer. "This isn't just about technology; it's about giving our troops the confidence to make the best decisions, making them more effective and most importantly, keeping them safer. Ultimately, this effort at Fort Hood is setting a new standard for the entire Army."

This exercise underscores III Corps and the 1st Cavalry Division as leaders within the Army at integrating sensors, networks and effects to defeat UAS threats at echelon.

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