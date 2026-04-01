3rd Special Forces Group Pioneers Transformation for Multidomain Operations

In an era defined by rapid technological advancement and evolving warfare, special operations stands at the forefront of transformation. As the Army adapts to the pressing demands of a battlefield plagued with changing threats, 3rd Special Forces Group is spearheading a significant transformation.
In an invigorated effort to enable multidomain operations, 3rd Special Forces Group is transforming its legacy military intelligence company into a robust multidomain operations company. The move not only enhances the capabilities of special operations but also aligns with the broader initiative to foster interdependence, interoperability and integration across the force.
The transition to a multidomain company is just a small part of a comprehensive transformation strategy aligned with the Army's modernization efforts. The new structure consolidates the group's intelligence and electronic warfare capabilities under a single company, highlighting the significance of this shift in operational capabilities.
As battalions across the formation use their forces to meet strategic-level objectives, the newly structured company is taking on an increased responsibility for the training and readiness of signals intelligence and electronic warfare soldiers within the formation.
"One of the key initiatives that we have done is assumed responsibility of the advanced collection training team, which is helping to facilitate a streamlined training glidepath for the group's [signals intelligence] and [electronic warfare] assets," said Army Capt. Andrew Reynolds, multidomain operations company commander.
As the company adjusts to its new role in the group, it is returning to foundational intelligence practices, drawing on insights from 1980s doctrine.
"We are analyzing current [geopolitical] events, like the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the large-scale military drills in China, and applying decades-old doctrine to better understand how we can effectively counter near-peer threats during large-scale combat operations," Reynolds explained as he emphasized the impacts of preparing soldiers for the complexities of modern warfare.
Despite ongoing advancements and an overall transformation of warfighting systems, the company is still developing new solutions to mitigate the challenges of integrating intelligence capabilities with the conventional force and joint partners.
"We are working to identify solutions to efficiently and effectively support the targeting process with real-time data," Reynolds said. "The networks and systems we use do not always 'talk' to one another, leading our soldiers to use slow and outdated techniques to feed targeting."
To enhance collaboration and integration practices across the force, Reynolds and his company are engaging with Army corps-level commands to execute comprehensive training that tests the company's systems and capabilities. In line with Army transformation efforts, the formation is exploring the application of future artificial intelligence to feed joint systems, enhancing data analysis and streamlining the targeting process across the joint force.
Meeting the Army's growing demands requires innovation, adaptability and realistic training. To meet these demands, the company is executing certification, validation and verification training events to ensure the formation's readiness for deployment in support of large-scale combat and stability operations.
At higher command levels, the company is curating training and an operational support model that meets the unique demands of unconventional warfare in a contemporary warfare environment.
While the special operations enterprise is transforming at an unprecedented rate to meet the growing demands of warfare, no transformation is equal to it. The 3rd Special Forces Group's tailored approach not only meets the unit's unique needs but also reinforces the holistic objectives of multidomain operations.
Through this transformation, the multidomain operations company is positioning itself to lead the way in innovative intelligence solutions, ensuring the joint force is prepared to face future challenges.