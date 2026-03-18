Leaders Address War in Ukraine, Russia Threat

President Donald J. Trump's administration is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine to secure a durable peace based on credible security guarantees, beginning with a strong Ukraine and Europe, said Daniel L. Zimmerman, assistant secretary of war for international security affairs, during a House Armed Services Committee hearing today.
It is important that allies act urgently to provide Ukraine with the necessary resources for deterrence and defense. Over 20 European nations have pledged more than $4 billion to the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List Initiative so far, he said.
"Russia still retains deep reservoirs of military and industrial power and the national resolve to sustain protracted war. Moreover, Russia has the world's largest nuclear arsenal and invests in capabilities, which could be used coercively just short of nuclear confrontation," Zimmerman said.
"The U.S. stands with NATO, but if burden sharing becomes misaligned or thinly spread, this is not healthy for an alliance, and we want NATO to be as strong as it can be for the long term," he said.
Expanding on these concerns, Air Force Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, commander, U.S. European Command and NATO supreme allied commander Europe, testified that the United States faces a complex and evolving global security environment.
"Growing cooperation between Russia, North Korea, Iran and the People's Republic of China has increased military risk across multiple theaters and domains," Grynkewich said.
In Europe, North Korean troops and materiel, Iranian drone technology and Chinese economic support enable Moscow to sustain its war in Ukraine, the general added.
"Despite significant losses in Ukraine, Russia retains the capability and the capacity to threaten U.S. interests with its large and increasingly diverse nuclear stockpile, asymmetric capabilities and competent ground, air and maritime forces," Grynkewich said.