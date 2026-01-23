An official website of the United States Government 
Spouses Experience a Day of Marine Corps Training

Jan. 23, 2026 | By Marine Corps Cpl. Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre, 3rd Marine Division

Spouses of 4th Marine Regiment and 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion participated in an "In Their Boots" event at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 15. The one-day event was designed to give spouses a firsthand look at the training their Marine spouses conduct to sustain a ready and capable combat force.

A woman in civilian clothing drags another woman dressed in jeans and a T-shirt, while holding her under the arms and from behind. They are both laughing. Other people, dressed in military uniforms and civilian clothing, mill around in the background.
Body Drag
Isabelle Rebert, left, the spouse of Marine Corps 1st Lt. William Rebert, Headquarters Company executive officer, 4th Marine Regiment, and another spouse perform a body drag during a combat fitness test as part of an "In Their Boots" event at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. The event provides spouses an opportunity to learn more about their Marines' work and experience Marine Corps training.
Download: Full Size (11.81 MB)
Credit: Marine Corps Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre
VIRIN: 260115-M-AU112-1327

By participating in a series of hands-on activities, spouses can better understand daily challenges while building a stronger connection to their Marine and with other families throughout the commands.

The day included multiple events modeled after standard Marine Corps requirements. Spouses fired rifles on a live-fire range, conducted the obstacle course, completed a modified combat fitness test, descended a rappel tower and rode in a combat rubber reconnaissance craft.

A woman dressed in civilian hiking gear rappels down a wooden wall as two men in military uniforms look down at her.
Down You Go
A spouse of a Marine rappels during an "In Their Boots" event at Camp Schwab in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026.
Download: Full Size (10.7 MB)
Credit: Marine Corps Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre
VIRIN: 260115-M-AU112-1617

"Our spouses can see not only what their significant other does throughout the day and throughout the year, but the other opportunities that are available in the Marine Corps," said Marine Corps 1st Lt. William Rebert, Headquarters Company executive officer, 4th Marine Regiment.

Throughout the day, Marines assigned to 4th Marine Regiment and 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion served as instructors and safety guides, explaining each task and encouraging spouses. Through their involvement, spouses gained insight into Marine Corps training standards and unit culture.

Two men dressed in military physical fitness clothing push a rubber boat into a body of water. People with military vests on are sitting in the boat.
Boat Outing
Spouses of Marines assigned to 4th Marine Regiment and 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion participate in a combat rubber reconnaissance craft ride during an "In Their Boots" event at Camp Schwab in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. The event provides spouses an opportunity to learn more about their Marines' work and experience Marine Corps training.
Download: Full Size (6.67 MB)
Credit: Marine Corps Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre
VIRIN: 260115-M-AU112-1501

For many spouses, the experience was both challenging and rewarding.

"It's harder than I thought, and I definitely [have] a lot more respect for the Marines that are able to finish the O-course and the CFT," said Isabelle Rebert, Rebert's wife. "They planned out the schedule really well to show us as much as they could in a one-day span and we got to do a lot of really cool stuff."

A woman dressed in dark clothing smiles as she holds up a certificate in one hand and a yellow box in another. A man wearing a camouflage military uniform stands next to her and claps.
Fitness Winner
A spouse of a Marine assigned to 4th Marine Regiment receives an award from Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Charles McAdams, 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division command senior enlisted advisor, for having the best score on a combat fitness test during an "In Their Boots" event at Camp Schwab in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. The event provides spouses an opportunity to learn more about their Marines' work and experience Marine Corps training.
Download: Full Size (4.25 MB)
Credit: Marine Corps Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre
VIRIN: 260115-M-AU112-1409

Leaders of 4th Marine Regiment emphasized that family readiness is a critical component of mission readiness. Events like "In Their Boots" reinforce the idea that spouses play an essential role in supporting Marines, both at home and during deployments. By the end of the day, participants left with a deeper appreciation for the training that their Marine spouse endures and a deeper connection to their spouse's service.

"It is not often that military spouses can see the intricate complexities and professionalism of their Marine spouse on the job, and this event helped demonstrate how much their Marine is capable of and ready to do on behalf of our nation," said Marine Corps Col. Richard Barclay, commanding officer, 4th Marine Regiment. "This was a great opportunity for the spouses, across several commands, to spend the day together doing high-quality Marine training and foster a greater sense of community amongst our families here in Okinawa. Given the opportunity, I would highly encourage any military spouse to take full advantage of events like this."

