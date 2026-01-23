Spouses Experience a Day of Marine Corps Training

Spouses of 4th Marine Regiment and 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion participated in an "In Their Boots" event at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 15. The one-day event was designed to give spouses a firsthand look at the training their Marine spouses conduct to sustain a ready and capable combat force.
By participating in a series of hands-on activities, spouses can better understand daily challenges while building a stronger connection to their Marine and with other families throughout the commands.
The day included multiple events modeled after standard Marine Corps requirements. Spouses fired rifles on a live-fire range, conducted the obstacle course, completed a modified combat fitness test, descended a rappel tower and rode in a combat rubber reconnaissance craft.
"Our spouses can see not only what their significant other does throughout the day and throughout the year, but the other opportunities that are available in the Marine Corps," said Marine Corps 1st Lt. William Rebert, Headquarters Company executive officer, 4th Marine Regiment.
Throughout the day, Marines assigned to 4th Marine Regiment and 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion served as instructors and safety guides, explaining each task and encouraging spouses. Through their involvement, spouses gained insight into Marine Corps training standards and unit culture.
For many spouses, the experience was both challenging and rewarding.
"It's harder than I thought, and I definitely [have] a lot more respect for the Marines that are able to finish the O-course and the CFT," said Isabelle Rebert, Rebert's wife. "They planned out the schedule really well to show us as much as they could in a one-day span and we got to do a lot of really cool stuff."
Leaders of 4th Marine Regiment emphasized that family readiness is a critical component of mission readiness. Events like "In Their Boots" reinforce the idea that spouses play an essential role in supporting Marines, both at home and during deployments. By the end of the day, participants left with a deeper appreciation for the training that their Marine spouse endures and a deeper connection to their spouse's service.
"It is not often that military spouses can see the intricate complexities and professionalism of their Marine spouse on the job, and this event helped demonstrate how much their Marine is capable of and ready to do on behalf of our nation," said Marine Corps Col. Richard Barclay, commanding officer, 4th Marine Regiment. "This was a great opportunity for the spouses, across several commands, to spend the day together doing high-quality Marine training and foster a greater sense of community amongst our families here in Okinawa. Given the opportunity, I would highly encourage any military spouse to take full advantage of events like this."