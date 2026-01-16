Coast Guard Cutter Alert Returns Home After Seizing More Than $18 Million in Narcotics

The crew of the Coast Guard cutter Alert returned to their home port in Cape Canaveral, Florida, yesterday following a 45-day counter-drug patrol in the Windward Passage, Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean.
While underway in the Coast Guard Southeast District's area of responsibility, the Alert's crew interdicted a boat trafficking illegal narcotics in the Windward Passage. The crew seized 2,250 pounds of cocaine valued at $18.4 million, seven pounds of marijuana valued at $7,000 and an illegal firearm. The four suspected smugglers were transferred to the Bahamas government for prosecution.
"I am immensely proud of my crew's unwavering dedication," said Coast Guard Cmdr. Mario Gil, CGC Alert commanding officer. "Time spent away from family and missed holidays represents a significant sacrifice, which makes their commitment to combating narco-terrorism and protecting our nation's borders from illicit drugs all the more commendable, as demonstrated by the extraordinary success of this patrol."
In the Caribbean, the Alert's crew also patrolled in support of Operation Vigilant Sentry. Crew member presence in the vicinity of Haiti served to deter unsafe and illegal migration.
While transiting the Panama Canal, the crew had the distinct honor of hosting U.S. Ambassador to Panama Kevin Marino Cabrera for a tour of the ship, discussions about current operations and a Miami-inspired lunch prepared by the Alert's culinary specialists.
The crew also supported U.S.–Panama relations by hosting eight members from Panama's National Aeronaval Service and Joint Maritime Force – Panama for joint training and a professional exchange of counter-narcotics best practices. Crew members conducted multiple joint pursuit-style, simulated interdictions with vessels and forces from Panama. This training provided continued support of the Salas-Becker Complementary Agreement of 2002, which created a framework for U.S.–Panama bilateral cooperation to counter illicit drug trafficking by sea and air.
During a port visit to Golfito, Costa Rica, the Alert's crew welcomed representatives from the Costa Rican Coast Guard aboard for a tour of the ship and an embarked MH-65 Dolphin helicopter. The visit fostered joint nation inoperability and strengthened international counter-drug efforts in the region.
While at sea in the Coast Guard Southwest District's area of responsibility, the crew conducted boardings to verify and enforce international law at sea in the eastern Pacific Ocean.
In addition, the crew members earned the title of shellback after crossing the equator, a title few sailors earn during their career.