Coast Guard Cutter Alert Returns Home After Seizing More Than $18 Million in Narcotics

Jan. 16, 2026 | By U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

The crew of the Coast Guard cutter Alert returned to their home port in Cape Canaveral, Florida, yesterday following a 45-day counter-drug patrol in the Windward Passage, Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean.

A small boat with three people in camouflage military uniforms sails in the water as a large white boat with U.S. Coast Guard written on the side sails in the background.
Training Time
Members of the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras and U.S. Coast Guard cutter Alert conduct a training exercise near Panama City, Dec. 19, 2025. The Coast Guard's long-standing cooperation with Panamanian security institutions is a small part of broader ongoing cooperative security efforts between the U.S. and partners in Central America.
Download: Full Size (2.47 MB)
Credit: Army Spc. Trey Woodard
VIRIN: 251219-A-UJ512-1034M

While underway in the Coast Guard Southeast District's area of responsibility, the Alert's crew interdicted a boat trafficking illegal narcotics in the Windward Passage. The crew seized 2,250 pounds of cocaine valued at $18.4 million, seven pounds of marijuana valued at $7,000 and an illegal firearm. The four suspected smugglers were transferred to the Bahamas government for prosecution.

"I am immensely proud of my crew's unwavering dedication," said Coast Guard Cmdr. Mario Gil, CGC Alert commanding officer. "Time spent away from family and missed holidays represents a significant sacrifice, which makes their commitment to combating narco-terrorism and protecting our nation's borders from illicit drugs all the more commendable, as demonstrated by the extraordinary success of this patrol."

In the Caribbean, the Alert's crew also patrolled in support of Operation Vigilant Sentry. Crew member presence in the vicinity of Haiti served to deter unsafe and illegal migration.

A person in a camouflage military uniform climbs up a rope ladder onto a U.S. Coast Guard boat as six people watch.
Training Time
A member of Panama's National Aeronaval Service boards the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Alert during a training exercise near Panama City, Dec. 19, 2025.
Download: Full Size (1.45 MB)
Credit: Army Spc. Trey Woodard
VIRIN: 251219-A-UJ512-1037

While transiting the Panama Canal, the crew had the distinct honor of hosting U.S. Ambassador to Panama Kevin Marino Cabrera for a tour of the ship, discussions about current operations and a Miami-inspired lunch prepared by the Alert's culinary specialists. 

The crew also supported U.S.–Panama relations by hosting eight members from Panama's National Aeronaval Service and Joint Maritime Force – Panama for joint training and a professional exchange of counter-narcotics best practices. Crew members conducted multiple joint pursuit-style, simulated interdictions with vessels and forces from Panama. This training provided continued support of the Salas-Becker Complementary Agreement of 2002, which created a framework for U.S.–Panama bilateral cooperation to counter illicit drug trafficking by sea and air. 

During a port visit to Golfito, Costa Rica, the Alert's crew welcomed representatives from the Costa Rican Coast Guard aboard for a tour of the ship and an embarked MH-65 Dolphin helicopter. The visit fostered joint nation inoperability and strengthened international counter-drug efforts in the region.

Three small boats sailing in the water on a cloudy day are framed by a life buoy in the foreground. There are mountains in the background.
Training Time
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Alert and Panamanian security services conduct a training exercise near Panama City, Dec. 19, 2025.
Download: Full Size (2.1 MB)
Credit: Army Spc. Trey Woodard
VIRIN: 251219-A-UJ512-1027
A small U.S. Coast Guard boat with people in camouflage military uniforms chases another small boat sailing in the water.
Training Time
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Alert and Panamanian security services conduct a training exercise near Panama City, Dec. 19, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, the Coast Guard and Panamanian security services enable one another to share tactics and procedures, develop interoperability and strengthen partnership between the two nations. (This photo has been altered for personal security purposes.)
Download: Full Size (1.04 MB)
Credit: Army Spc. Trey Woodard
VIRIN: 251219-A-UJ512-1029M
While at sea in the Coast Guard Southwest District's area of responsibility, the crew conducted boardings to verify and enforce international law at sea in the eastern Pacific Ocean. 

In addition, the crew members earned the title of shellback after crossing the equator, a title few sailors earn during their career. 

