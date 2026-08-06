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Northcom Prepares Deployment to Support Wildfire Suppression

Aug. 6, 2026 | By Army Lt. Col. Cain Claxton, U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command

Six people in camouflage military uniforms and hard hats use tools to dig a clearing in the ground.
Six people in camouflage military uniforms and hard hats use tools to dig a clearing in the ground.
Fire Line
Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, use hand tools to cut, scrape, and dig a fire line during wildland firefighter training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 16, 2026.
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Credit: James McGury, U.S. Forest Service
VIRIN: 260716-O-QP173-9826

At the request of the National Interagency Fire Center, U.S. Northern Command is preparing to deploy approximately 200 soldiers to support a wildland fire ground response operation in the Pacific Northwest.

U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, Northcom's joint force land component, will oversee the military ground operation in support of federal and state efforts.

The 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, has been notified of the upcoming mission. The soldiers, who completed initial wildland firefighter training with the U.S. Forest Service in July, will undergo additional specialized training at JBLM prior to deploying.

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A close-up of a person in a camouflage miliary uniform sitting on the ground sharpening an axe.
Dozens of people in camouflage military uniforms and hard hats stand in a clearing in the woods as they listen to another person in a hard hat speak.
A man in a camouflage military uniform holds an axe in his hands as several other people in similar attire wait behind him to pick up an axe off the ground.
Dozens of people in camouflage military uniforms sit in chairs in a large room listening to a man in business casual attire speak to them.
A man in a camouflage military uniform and hard hat kneels in the woods while checking the ground; there are five people in similar attire standing in the background.
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"Our soldiers are well-trained and ready to respond quickly and effectively to assist in protecting people, property and public lands," said Army Brig. Gen. Jerry E. Baird Jr., U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command deputy commanding general. "This mission underscores our unwavering dedication to the defense support of civil authorities mission."

The additional training will be conducted by a highly experienced cadre and will cover firefighter safety, fire suppression methods and the proper use of personal protective equipment. Once fully prepared and deployed, the soldiers will serve as hand crews, constructing fire lines and conducting line-holding actions under the direct guidance of experienced civilian wildland fire crew bosses.

The War Department has been a key wildland firefighting partner for decades, providing unique capabilities and resources to the national response effort.

Northern Command NORTHCOM Army wildfires Training

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