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Exercise Red Flag-Alaska Launches Multinational Air Combat Training

June 4, 2026 | By Air Force Senior Airman Maria Washler, Regional Media Center - Japan

Exercise Red Flag-Alaska 26-2 commenced May 28, bringing together more than 2,100 service members from the U.S. and partner nations for realistic air combat training at Eielson Air Force Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

A man in a camouflage military uniform stands still as another man in similar attire checks his parachute.
A man in a camouflage military uniform stands still as another man in similar attire checks his parachute.
Prejump Rigging
Army paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, conduct prejump rigging inspections prior to an airborne operation during Exercise Red Flag-Alaska 26-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 1, 2026. The 36th Airlift Squadron provided tactical airlift support to the airborne division, enabling airborne operations in a realistic combat environment.
Download: Full Size (1.58 MB)
Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Cayla Hunt
VIRIN: 260601-F-BT644-9469

The exercise integrates joint and coalition forces into a realistic threat environment using the approximate 120,000 square miles of airspace in the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, enhancing readiness and warfighting capabilities with the largest combat training range in the world.

"This iteration focuses on strengthening partnerships by practicing operations together to improve response capabilities," said Air Force Maj. Gregory Guiney, assistant director of operations for the 354th Operations Group Detachment 1.

People in camouflage military uniforms are lined up at the back of a military cargo airplane.
People in camouflage military uniforms are lined up at the back of a military cargo airplane.
Boarding Time
Army paratroopers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division board an Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during Exercise Red Flag-Alaska 26-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 1, 2026.
Download: Full Size (3.77 MB)
Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Cayla Hunt
VIRIN: 260601-F-BT644-1473
A man in a camouflage military uniform and jump gear prepares to jump out of a military aircraft. Another man in a camouflage military uniform reaches up to grab a jump line.
A man in a camouflage military uniform and jump gear prepares to jump out of a military aircraft. Another man in a camouflage military uniform reaches up to grab a jump line.
Out You Go
Army Spc. Eli Lewis, a mortarman assigned to the 2nd Platoon, Mortar Fire Control Center, 11th Airborne Division, prepares to jump from an Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during Exercise Red Flag-Alaska 26-2 over Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 1, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.89 MB)
Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Cayla Hunt
VIRIN: 260601-F-BT644-9474
The training exercise includes participants from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, Royal Air Force, Royal New Zealand Air Force, Royal Canadian Air Force and Republic of Singapore Air Force. Aircrews and support personnel will exchange tactics, techniques and procedures when executing mission sets, enhancing interoperability.

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardsons operations began with a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron from Yokota Air Base, Japan, conducting joint airborne operations involving an airdrop of two door bundles and 50 paratroopers from the 11th Airborne Division.

"The importance of this exercise is to build joint interoperability to project forces in the Indo-Pacific," said Army Capt. Zachary Tarble, air officer assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division.

A military cargo airplane sits on a flight line. Buildings and mountains are in the background.
A military cargo airplane sits on a flight line. Buildings and mountains are in the background.
Herculean Exercise
An Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron sits on the flight line at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during Exercise Red Flag-Alaska 26-2, June 1, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.77 MB)
Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Cayla Hunt
VIRIN: 260601-F-BT644-9576

Exercise Red Flag-Alaska replicates Indo-Pacific region operational conditions, focusing on combined training with international partners and joint forces to enhance readiness and reinforce a shared commitment to regional security and stability.

The exercise is scheduled to continue until June 12.

Experience: The Power of Partnerships
Spotlight: Focus on Indo-Pacific
Experience: Delivering Peace Through Strength
red flag-alaska 26 Red Flag-Alaska Exercises Training Air Force partnerships Army Alaska Indo-Pacific United Kingdom New Zealand Canada Singapore

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