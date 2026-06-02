Philippine, U.S. Forces Conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity

The U.S. Coast Guard partnered with the Armed Forces of the Philippines to conduct a maritime cooperative activity within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone, May 26-30. This activity demonstrated a collective commitment to strengthening international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
As the sixth activity of 2026, these regular at-sea events strengthen the interoperability of respective military doctrines, tactics, techniques and procedures. For the first time this year, the U.S. Coast Guard participated in an event, represented by the Coast Guard cutter Midgett, alongside Philippine partners.
This cooperative activity focused on critical maritime skills, including visit, board, search and seizure, maritime interdiction operations, search and rescue, and maritime law enforcement training.
"The strength of our partnerships is forged at sea. This exercise provides an invaluable opportunity to hone our maritime law enforcement capabilities and share best practices with our allies," said U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Brian Whisler, commanding officer of the Midgett. "The U.S. Coast Guard remains deeply committed to the collective maritime security throughout the region."
Maritime cooperative activities are conducted in a manner consistent with international law and with due regard to the safety, navigational rights and freedoms of all nations.
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Participating military assets included the Philippine Navy frigate BRP Antonio Luna, Philippine Coast Guard patrol vessel BRP Melchora Aquino, an AW109 helicopter, two FA-50 Fighting Eagle Philippine Air Force jets, two A-29B Super Tucano, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan EX, a W-3 Sokol search and rescue helicopter, and the Midgett.
The U.S., along with allies and partners, upholds the right to freedom of navigation and overflight and other lawful uses of the sea and international airspace, as well as respect for maritime rights under international law.