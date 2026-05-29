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Texas Military Department Partners With Civilian Agencies for 2026 SAREX

May 29, 2026 | By Army Capt. Jasmine Mathews, 36th Combat Aviation Brigade

A person and a dog sit in a suspended basket lift attached to a helicopter that is airborne during a search and rescue exercise.
A person and a dog sit in a suspended basket lift attached to a helicopter that is airborne during a search and rescue exercise.
Training Time
Soldiers assigned to the 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, Texas Army National Guard, conduct a basket lift with a role player and canine during the 2026 Search and Rescue Exercise in the San Antonio area, May 21, 2026.
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Credit: Army Capt. Jasmine Mathews, 36th Combat Aviation Brigade
VIRIN: 260521-A-YG272-3985

The Texas Military Department participated in the 2026 Search and Rescue Exercise in San Antonio, May 18-21, 2026, marking 12 years of interagency partnership for this effort.

SAREX focuses on disaster response preparedness for search and rescue organizations to better prepare for natural disasters and improve interagency coordination between state and federal partners. This year integrated rotary-wing rescue assets with unmanned aircraft systems teams to improve situational awareness and communication between agencies.

A man wearing a yellow jacket, black pants and red helmet is suspended as he is being hoisted up to a helicopter during a search and rescue exercise as another man guides him.
A man wearing a yellow jacket, black pants and red helmet is suspended as he is being hoisted up to a helicopter during a search and rescue exercise as another man guides him.
Training Time
Stephen Winchell, a rescue swimmer assigned to Task Force 1, rescues a role player during the 2026 Search and Rescue Exercise in the San Antonio area, May 21, 2026. The 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, Texas Army National Guard, plays a critical role in disaster response exercises by providing rapid aerial response, personnel transport and coordinated aviation support alongside civilian agencies, strengthening interagency partnerships that are essential to lifesaving operations.
Download: Full Size (1.17 MB)
Credit: Army Capt. Jasmine Mathews, 36th Combat Aviation Brigade
VIRIN: 260521-A-YG272-4982

"One of the rescue sites, Camp Bullis, provided a realistic disaster environment that first responders could face, including power lines, trees, roof extractions and more," said Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Rob Meischen, a SAREX planner assigned to the 36th Combat Aviation Brigade. "Collectively, this training is exactly what aircrews, hoist personnel, ground teams and UAS operators need to help validate training and processes, so we are better prepared for the next Kerrville or Hurricane Harvey."

There were 22 aircraft from 13 different agencies, including the Air Force 41st Rescue Squadron, National Guard units and helicopter aquatic rescue teams from Arkansas and Indiana, and the Pinal County Sheriff's Office. With more than 335 attendees, there were a total of 275 hoists, 339 personnel moved and over 84 hours flown.

A person wearing civilian attire, a safety vest and helmet, sits in a metal basket attached by a wire to a helicopter, as another man wearing safety gear speaks into a microphone and holds onto the top of the basket.
A person wearing civilian attire, a safety vest and helmet, sits in a metal basket attached by a wire to a helicopter, as another man wearing safety gear speaks into a microphone and holds onto the top of the basket.
Training Time
Matt McElearney, left, a rescue swimmer assigned to Task Force 1, prepares a role player to be lifted in a basket during the 2026 Search and Rescue Exercise in the San Antonio area, May 18-21, 2026.
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Credit: Army Capt. Jasmine Mathews, 36th Combat Aviation Brigade
VIRIN: 260521-A-YG272-1778

"Last year, SAREX was held less than two months before the catastrophic flooding in the Texas Hill Country and central Texas during the July Fourth weekend, which claimed the lives of 136 people," said Brett Dixon, the assistant chief of Texas A&M Task Force 1 and SAREX director. "The local, state, and federal aviation coordination that rescued and evacuated flooding victims is a testament to the training at SAREX. Our goal is to make sure that all aviation resources in Texas are ready to respond in a coordinated way to help Texans on their worst day."

SAREX 2026 enables local, state and federal government search and rescue aviation to develop better coordination mechanisms in real-world scenarios for responding to hurricanes and natural disasters. The Texas Military Department plays a critical role in disaster response exercises by providing rapid aerial response, personnel transport and coordinated aviation support alongside civilian emergency agencies, strengthening interagency partnerships that are essential to lifesaving operations.

A man wearing a black T-shirt, camouflage military pants and helmet holds the collar of a dog as they pose for a photo while standing in front of a helicopter.
A man wearing a black T-shirt, camouflage military pants and helmet holds the collar of a dog as they pose for a photo while standing in front of a helicopter.
Training Time
Josh Loftin and canine, Namor, with the Texas Department of Public Safety disembarks a UH-60 Black Hawk from the 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, Texas Army National Guard, during the 2026 Search and Rescue Exercise in the San Antonio area, May 20, 2026.
Download: Full Size (593.92 KB)
Credit: Army Capt. Jasmine Mathews, 36th Combat Aviation Brigade
VIRIN: 260521-A-YG272-6214

Experience: We Prepare. You Should, Too.
Experience: Floods, Tornadoes, Hurricanes! Are You Prepared?
Training Exercises partnerships

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