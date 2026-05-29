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44th Medical Brigade Integrates Drones Into Medical Resupply Operations

May 29, 2026 | By Army Sgt. Brandon Hocson, XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps' 44th Medical Brigade are expanding battlefield medical support capabilities by integrating unmanned aircraft systems into medical resupply operations.

Army 1st Sgt. Fisamuel Reggans and Cpl. David Sanchez, both dental specialists assigned to the brigade's dental company area support element, recently graduated from the unmanned aircraft systems course at Clemson University's Drone Academy.

A man in a camouflage military uniform uses a device to take a photo of a military drone in a grassy field.
A man in a camouflage military uniform uses a device to take a photo of a military drone in a grassy field.
Drone Recording
Army Sgt. Noe Cork, a paratrooper assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division, records footage of a tactical drone during Project Hermes at Fort Bragg, N.C., April 28, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.48 MB)
Credit: Army Sgt. Aiden OMarra
VIRIN: 260428-A-AJ888-1006

The eight-week online program provided training in drone operations and expanded the unit's ability to support medical resupply missions during field training exercises and deployed operations.

The program supports the Army's modernization efforts. It highlighted the need for medical units to adapt to sustain operations in contested and austere environments where traditional resupply methods may be delayed or restricted.

Reggans said UASs provide the unit with the flexibility to quickly and effectively resupply soldiers, keeping them in the fight. He added that it also enhances soldier safety, allowing commanders to mitigate unnecessary risk.

"We would rather send out a drone than a soldier," he said.

A military drone sits in a grassy field.
A military drone sits in a grassy field.
Project Hermes
A tactical drone prepares to fly during Project Hermes at Fort Bragg, N.C., April 28, 2026. During the exercise, four soldiers assigned to the 44th Medical Brigade were trained to become proficient in operating unmanned aerial systems, enabling them to support missions such as aerial resupply in a simulated operational environment.
Download: Full Size (1.71 MB)
Credit: Army Sgt. Aiden OMarra
VIRIN: 260428-A-AJ888-1003

The new capability allows medical personnel to rapidly transport critical supplies necessary for patient care and treatment while reducing the manpower and risk associated with traditional ground resupply methods. Unmanned systems can improve response times, extend operational reach and reduce exposure for soldiers operating in hazardous environments.

The training also encouraged medical personnel to think beyond traditional medical roles and develop technical skills that support future battlefield operations.

A person in a camouflage military uniform and sunglasses looks down at a screen outside while lying on their back.
A person in a camouflage military uniform and sunglasses looks down at a screen outside while lying on their back.
Drone Assembly
Army Pvt. Breana Denk, a medic assigned to the 36th Medical Company Area Support, 44th Medical Brigade, assembles a tactical drone during Project Hermes at Fort Bragg, N.C., April 28, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.42 MB)
Credit: Army Sgt. Aiden OMarra
VIRIN: 260428-A-AJ888-1164

Reggans said one of the most valuable aspects of the course was learning how to operate the systems manually, providing additional flexibility if automated systems fail during operations.

Sanchez said that with medical operations, there will always be a need for supplies. This capability not only makes resupply easier, but it also reduces delivery times.

The graduates said unmanned systems can significantly improve continuity of care by delivering supplies more quickly and efficiently while reducing the need to place additional personnel in dangerous operational areas.

The training also provided opportunities for collaboration across multiple warfighting functions while expanding operational knowledge beyond traditional medical specialties. Leaders within the brigade said emerging technologies, such as unmanned systems, will continue to play a growing role in future medical operations by improving speed, flexibility and survivability across the force.

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