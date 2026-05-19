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Coast Guard's Newest Polar Icebreaker Returns Home Following Arctic Deployment

May 19, 2026 | By U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

The crew of the Coast Guard's newest polar icebreaker, the cutter Storis, returned to their temporary Seattle home port May 11, after a 36-day deployment to the Bering Sea. 

The patrol focused on advancing operational readiness, strengthening interoperability with other military assets and testing new concepts to support prolonged operations in one of the world's most demanding and austere maritime environments. 

Amid increased global focus on the Arctic, the Storis' deployment demonstrates the enhanced capability and commitment to securing maritime borders and protecting U.S. sovereignty and natural resources to safeguard national interests. 

Acquired and commissioned in 2025, the Storis is the first polar icebreaker commissioned by the Coast Guard in more than two decades. A primary mission for the cutter and its crew during this deployment was conducting an ice assessment to establish baseline performance in a range of Arctic conditions.

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A large ship sits in icy water as a group of people in winter attire conduct training on the ice.
A large ship sails through icy water.
Three people in winter attire walk through the snow toward another person in similar attire who is putting a simulated patient on a stretcher.
Three people in military uniforms, helmets and gloves stand at the rail of a ship as another person in similar attire fires a machine gun.
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The crew evaluated the cutter's full icebreaking capabilities, with data gathered serving as a benchmark to inform future operations for U.S. and allied vessels navigating high-latitude environments. The ice assessment and operational exercises were performed in preparation for the crew's scheduled summer deployment. 

"Operating the Storis in the extreme conditions of an Arctic winter is a clear statement of our nation's resolve," said Coast Guard Capt. Corey Kerns, commanding officer of the Storis. "[The] Storis represents a critical bridge to our future icebreaker fleet. This mission is about preparation, rigorous training and asserting the continued importance of the Arctic to our nation." 

To demonstrate U.S. operational capability in the high latitudes, the Storis conducted a joint passing exercise with the Coast Guard cutter Waesche. The exercise took place in challenging winter conditions less than a mile from the ice edge, with visibility limited to 150 yards. 

Both vessels also executed a proof-of-concept fueling evolution in Dutch Harbor, Alaska. This logistical demonstration expanded the Storis' operational flexibility for future deployments. By establishing a cutter-to-cutter refueling capability, the Storis can extend an asset's time on station, maximizing operational reach while reducing the need for long transits back to port for logistics.

Two ships are moored at a port with both sterns facing each other for a fuel transfer; there are mountains in the background.
Two ships are moored at a port with both sterns facing each other for a fuel transfer; there are mountains in the background.
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The Coast Guard cutters Storis and Waesche conduct a trial fueling‑at‑sea evolution while moored in Dutch Harbor, Alaska, April 20, 2026.
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An aerial view of dozens of people standing at the stern of two ships as they connect fuel lines for a transfer; both ships are moored at a port.
An aerial view of dozens of people standing at the stern of two ships as they connect fuel lines for a transfer; both ships are moored at a port.
Training Time
The Coast Guard cutters Storis and Waesche conduct a trial fueling‑at‑sea evolution while moored in Dutch Harbor, Alaska, April 20, 2026. The successful evolution will enable the Storis to stay on station longer and improve the U.S. presence in the Arctic.
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The crew conducted advanced ice rescue training during the deployment, practicing complex life-saving maneuvers in unforgiving Arctic conditions to prepare for high-risk search and rescue missions in ice-covered waters. This hands-on training ensures the Coast Guard can effectively respond to emergencies and protect mariners operating in harsh environments. 

To ensure maximum readiness in a rapidly evolving geostrategic environment, the crew also conducted a gunnery exercise. Operating in the Arctic presents unique defense challenges, and the live-fire exercise provided essential hands-on training for the ship's weapons teams.  

By honing marksmanship and weapons system proficiency, the crew reinforced the Coast Guard's role as an armed service capable of defending national security interests and responding to emerging maritime threats.

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Coast Guard Arctic Training

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