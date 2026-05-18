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Joint Interagency Task Force 401 Awards $500 Million Counter-UAS Contract

May 18, 2026 | By Army Lt. Col. Adam Scher, Joint Interagency Task Force 401

Two large drones and several smaller aerial practice targets fly in a blue sky.
Two large drones and several smaller aerial practice targets fly in a blue sky.
Bumblebee Drone
A Bumblebee V1 drone under manual control intercepts practice targets at Fort Bragg, N.C., April 23, 2026. The Bumblebee has been fielded as an autonomous ground-to-air and now air-to-air interceptor designed to make contact with and incapacitate enemy drones.
Download: Full Size (1.08 MB)
Credit: Army Staff Sgt. Cory Reese
VIRIN: 260423-A-SM410-9002

Joint Interagency Task Force 401 has awarded a three-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract with a $500 million ceiling to support enterprisewide counter-unmanned aerial system operations. 

The agreement accelerates the War Department's capacity to deploy and scale low-cost, attritable air-to-air drone interceptors to protect warfighters and power projection platforms at home and abroad. The contract was awarded to Perennial Autonomy for a range of artificial intelligence-enabled counter-UAS, including Merops interceptors, Bumblebee quadcopters and Hornet midrange strike drones, which are currently being employed by forces operating in U.S. Central Command. 

A man wearing casual attire instructs a man in a camouflage military uniform on how to use a drone remote control as another man wearing a camouflage military uniform observes. They are standing outside under a pop-up tent in a field, looking at a computer sitting on a table.
A man wearing casual attire instructs a man in a camouflage military uniform on how to use a drone remote control as another man wearing a camouflage military uniform observes. They are standing outside under a pop-up tent in a field, looking at a computer sitting on a table.
Drone Controller
Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, Joint Interagency Task Force 401 director, flies the Bumblebee V2 drone interceptor during a training exercise at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 14, 2026. The exercise familiarized key leaders with the capabilities of counter-unmanned aerial systems available to warfighters for homeland defense and in operational environments.
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Credit: Army Lt. Col. Adam Scher
VIRIN: 260514-A-MJ360-9199

These systems integrate detection, tracking and engagement capabilities using computer vision, radio frequency sensing, jam-resistant communications and autonomous targeting, while retaining warfighter decision-making authority over the use of lethal force. The platforms are a key component of a layered defense against adversary drones, providing commanders with multiple options to respond quickly to threats.

"[The task force] continues to advance our counter-drone capabilities by fielding systems that can operate across multiple domains and integrate with existing command and control architectures," said Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, JIATF 401 director. "This partnership provides the joint force with state-of-the-art, counter-UAS capability to remain lethal on today's modern battlefield." 

The contract accelerates the acquisition of operationally proven systems and ensures that top-tier technologies can be rapidly scaled and sustained in response to evolving threats. By leveraging a flexible, enterprisewide contracting approach, the task force continues to synchronize counter-UAS capabilities across the joint force so warfighters can protect themselves and critical infrastructure from adversary drones.

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JIATF-401 UAS drones drone dominance Science Engineering technology innovation Central Command Autonomy acquisition

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