Joint Interagency Task Force 401 Awards $500 Million Counter-UAS Contract

Joint Interagency Task Force 401 has awarded a three-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract with a $500 million ceiling to support enterprisewide counter-unmanned aerial system operations.
The agreement accelerates the War Department's capacity to deploy and scale low-cost, attritable air-to-air drone interceptors to protect warfighters and power projection platforms at home and abroad. The contract was awarded to Perennial Autonomy for a range of artificial intelligence-enabled counter-UAS, including Merops interceptors, Bumblebee quadcopters and Hornet midrange strike drones, which are currently being employed by forces operating in U.S. Central Command.
These systems integrate detection, tracking and engagement capabilities using computer vision, radio frequency sensing, jam-resistant communications and autonomous targeting, while retaining warfighter decision-making authority over the use of lethal force. The platforms are a key component of a layered defense against adversary drones, providing commanders with multiple options to respond quickly to threats.
"[The task force] continues to advance our counter-drone capabilities by fielding systems that can operate across multiple domains and integrate with existing command and control architectures," said Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, JIATF 401 director. "This partnership provides the joint force with state-of-the-art, counter-UAS capability to remain lethal on today's modern battlefield."
The contract accelerates the acquisition of operationally proven systems and ensures that top-tier technologies can be rapidly scaled and sustained in response to evolving threats. By leveraging a flexible, enterprisewide contracting approach, the task force continues to synchronize counter-UAS capabilities across the joint force so warfighters can protect themselves and critical infrastructure from adversary drones.