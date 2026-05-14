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Air Force Pilots Receive Distinguished Flying Cross for Midnight Hammer Heroics

May 14, 2026 | By Air Force Senior Airman Nyanda Walker-Potts

Six F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots assigned to the 55th Fighter Squadron received the Distinguished Flying Cross for their heroic actions in combat operations during a ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, May 5.

Two men wearing flight suits pose for a photo in front of a large American flag while holding an award.
Two men wearing flight suits pose for a photo in front of a large American flag while holding an award.
Honoring a Hero
Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, presents Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher M. Beckett, an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot and 55th Fighter Squadron commander, with the Distinguished Flying Cross during a ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 5, 2026. Beckett and five other F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots received the decoration for their heroism and bravery during Operation Midnight Hammer in June 2025.
Download: Full Size (522.24 KB)
Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Nyanda Walker-Potts
VIRIN: 260505-F-PK737-9152

The aviators were honored for their actions during Operation Midnight Hammer, the United States' successful strikes on Iran's nuclear sites in June 2025. The Distinguished Flying Cross is awarded for extraordinary heroism while in flight and is among the nation's highest military decorations. 

Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, presided over the ceremony and recognized the honorees for their dedication to duty. Their mission involved high-risk flights into heavily defended airspace. 

"Operation Midnight Hammer, the strike that helped end the 12-day war, doesn't happen without these six airmen," Spain said. "That mission reminded every adversary watching that American airpower can be delivered anywhere, anytime, and for better or worse, make it look easy. But we know it's not easy." 

Spain noted how rare it is for the DFC to be awarded, and how the aviators earned it by bravely engaging in direct combat with adversaries during Midnight Hammer.

A man wearing a flight suit speaks into a microphone while standing behind a lectern; there is a large American flag in the background.
A man wearing a flight suit speaks into a microphone while standing behind a lectern; there is a large American flag in the background.
Distinguished Flying Cross Decoration Ceremony
Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, speaks during a Distinguished Flying Cross decoration ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 5, 2026. Spain presided over the ceremony and noted the bravery and heroism displayed by the six award recipients.
Download: Full Size (399.36 KB)
Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Nyanda Walker-Potts
VIRIN: 260505-F-PK737-9081

"These results don't happen by accident," Spain said. "It was a product of years of discipline, training and a refusal to accept anything less than excellence from themselves and from each other." 

He also acknowledged the team members, families and friends of the airmen being recognized, highlighting the importance of their support. 

"To the maintainers, the [operations] team, the intel professionals, the logisticians who launched those jets, make no mistake, valor like this is forged by the formation," Spain said. "These six were the tip of the spear, but the spear was sharpened by every one of you. That's what readiness looks like." 

Spain's closing comments further emphasized his pride toward the recipients, their families and Shaw Air Force Base. His words underlined how critical readiness is, and how the pilots' actions personified readiness and lethality.

A military fighter jet takes off from a runway.
A military fighter jet takes off from a runway.
Takeoff Time
An Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron takes off in the U.S. Air Forces Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2025. Six F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots were presented with the Distinguished Flying Cross for their heroism during Operation Midnight Hammer.
Download: Full Size (317.44 KB)
Credit: Air Force Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons
VIRIN: 251015-F-YI895-9630

"I couldn't be prouder of you or the system in our Air Force that continues to produce those in every generation willing and able to do the same," Spain said. 

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Air Force midnight hammer stars behind the stripes Distinguished Flying Cross DOW Midnight Hammer

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