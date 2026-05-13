Senior Leaders Update Congress on Special Ops Community

Four of the most senior leaders from the U.S. military's special operations forces community appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington yesterday to provide an update on the SOF components within their respective branches of service.
Appearing were U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command Commander Rear Adm. Walter H. Allman III, U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command Commander Lt. Gen. Michael E. Conley, U.S. Army Special Operations Command Commanding General Lt. Gen. Lawrence G. Ferguson and Marine Forces Special Operations Command Commander Maj. Gen. Peter D. Huntley, who all gave testimony during the hearing.
During their testimony, all four leaders lauded the effectiveness and resiliency of their service's SOF components, particularly in regard to events of the past five months.
On Jan. 3, SOF played a key role in the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, following a successful overnight joint U.S. military extraction in Venezuela's capital of Caracas.
On April 3, SOF contributed to the successful rescue of one of two downed U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle crew members who had been conducting operations in support of Operation Epic Fury in Iran. Two days later, the second crewman was also safely recovered.
"Events over the past five months clearly demonstrate that, while special operations comprise a small percentage of our military, both in size and cost, we continue to play a key role in enabling our joint force partners and allies to deliver strategic effects for the nation," Ferguson told the committee.
During their remarks, the senior leaders underscored the most valuable asset contributing to the SOF mission: its people.
"Our foundation is our people: the [Marine] Raider team, forged by the leadership and expertise of our operators, specialists and Navy corpsmen. … Our agile teams support enduring campaigns and respond rapidly to emerging threats," Huntley told the committee.
"Furthermore, their health and resilience are strong and — frankly — getting stronger, thanks to your advocacy for programs like Preservation of the Force and Family," he added.
Established by U.S. Special Operations Command in 2013, the Preservation of the Force and Family program is a resiliency initiative designed "to optimize and sustain SOF mission readiness, longevity and performance through integrated and holistic human performance programs designed to strengthen the force and family," according to Socom's official website.
"Our most decisive advantage remains our people. We continue to make significant investments in our assessment and selection processes, a rigorous basic training pipeline, tactical training cycles and our commitment to maintain the highest physical and mental readiness of our operators," Allman explained of the Navy's SOF element.
The officers also testified about challenges the SOF community is facing, including perennial budgetary shortfalls and the need for additional materiel being chief among them. All of the senior leaders reassured the committee that, with Congress' continued financial support, the joint force SOF community stands at the ready to execute the mission.
"With your continued support, including sustained investments in modernization and flexible acquisition authorities, we will ensure the United States maintains its decisive edge in the maritime domain," Allman told the committee.
"Your commitment to our people enables us, enables us to succeed in the most challenging environments and deliver anytime, anyplace, anywhere," Conley said.
"Thank you … for your continued support to the Army's special operations forces. I look forward to … working together as we defend our great nation and care for our remarkable soldiers and families," Ferguson said.
"Your Marine Raiders, today, remain ready to fight, survive and thrive in any time and any place. Thank you, again, for your unwavering support for our Marines, our sailors and our families," Huntley told the committee.
In fiscal year 2025, Socom's operation and maintenance budget was estimated at approximately $9.7 billion, or roughly 1% of the entire War Department budget.
Across all branches, Socom supports a force of about 70,000 active-duty, reserve and civilian personnel.