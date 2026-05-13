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U.S., Multinational Allies Launch Exercise Salaknib's Second Phase in the Philippines

May 13, 2026 |25th Infantry Division

Four service members wearing camouflage military uniforms work to attach hooks tethered to two military vehicles to the bottom of a military helicopter that hovers above them.
Four service members wearing camouflage military uniforms work to attach hooks tethered to two military vehicles to the bottom of a military helicopter that hovers above them.
Salaknib Slingload
Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, sling-load infantry squad vehicles to a CH-47 Chinook during training as part of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 10, 2026. JPMRC-X is part of Exercise Salaknib, a component of Exercise Balikatan 2026, which integrates U.S., Philippine and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multidomain tactics and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific.
Download: Full Size (4.63 MB)
Credit: Army Spc. Christopher Moorehead
VIRIN: 260509-A-KA877-3889

The Army's 25th Infantry Division, in close partnership with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and multinational allies, officially launched the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable Exercise, May 8. 

Operating as Part II of the bilateral Exercise Salaknib, JPMRC-X continues through May 20. This rotation brings an immersive combat training center experience directly into the Indo-Pacific theater, allowing forces to train in the complex, archipelagic environments where they operate. 

A group of service members wearing camouflage military uniforms run away from a military helicopter that is attached to two military vehicles as red dust surrounds them.
A group of service members wearing camouflage military uniforms run away from a military helicopter that is attached to two military vehicles as red dust surrounds them.
Magsaysay Sling Load
Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, move away from a Boeing CH-47 Chinook during sling-load training as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center-Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 10, 2026.
Download: Full Size (4.81 MB)
Credit: Army Spc. Christopher Moorehead
VIRIN: 260509-A-KA877-2245

"Our alliance with the Philippines is steeped in history for over 75 years as the oldest treaty ally," said New Zealand Army Col. Aidan Shattock, deputy commanding general for interoperability of the 25th Infantry Division. "This is playing out with deep trust and understanding as we rehearse together during Operation Pathways."

During JPMRC-X, the 25th Infantry Division will execute complex, multidomain operations. The exercise is designed to strengthen the division's tactical proficiency and partner interoperability through rigorous, realistic training across diverse, challenging terrain. 

The training rotation features the 25th Infantry Division's role as the spearhead of Army modernization. Participating units will leverage human-centered technology, including the integration of unmanned aircraft systems to enhance situational awareness and the fielding of the Army's next-generation squad weapons, the M7 rifle and M250 automatic rifle, to advance squad-level modernization and mission effectiveness. 

"Exercises like JPMRC-X demonstrate our enduring commitment as the land partner of choice, strengthen our allies and deter aggression together," Shattock said. 

A service member wearing a camouflage military uniform connects a metal hook to a military vehicle.
A service member wearing a camouflage military uniform connects a metal hook to a military vehicle.
Chain Check
Army Sgt. Ulysses Santos, assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, ensures the chains for a sling load are secure during training as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 10, 2026.
Download: Full Size (2.78 MB)
Credit: Army Spc. Christopher Moorehead
VIRIN: 260509-A-KA877-5646
A service member wearing a camouflage military uniform holds a large chain as another service member in similar attire stands on a military vehicle and looks on.
A service member wearing a camouflage military uniform holds a large chain as another service member in similar attire stands on a military vehicle and looks on.
Checking Chains
Army Sgt. Johnderrick Balintec, left, and Army Sgt. 1st Class Mathews De Farias, both assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, check the chains of a sling load during training as part of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 10, 2026.
Download: Full Size (3.95 MB)
Credit: Army Spc. Christopher Moorehead
VIRIN: 260509-A-KA877-7703
In addition to bilateral operations with the Philippine Army's 7th Infantry Division, JPMRC-X includes the integration of multinational partners from Australia, New Zealand and Japan. This international coalition demonstrates a united, enduring commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. 

All operations during JPMRC-X are conducted in close coordination with the Philippine government and local officials to ensure the safety of the civilian population and promote the strong, enduring U.S.-Philippine partnership. 

Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multidomain integration and humanitarian assistance efforts to support regional stability. 

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