An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Army, Forest Service Complete Annual Prescribed Burn in Hawaii

May 13, 2026 | By Nathan Wilkes, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii

U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii and the U.S. Forest Service successfully completed the annual prescribed burn of the training area at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, yesterday, treating approximately 1,707 acres of invasive vegetation to reduce wildfire risk and maintain the integrity of military training lands.

A woman in a camouflage military uniform, vest, gloves and a helmet uses a torch to light vegetation on fire during a controlled burn in a forest.
A woman in a camouflage military uniform, vest, gloves and a helmet uses a torch to light vegetation on fire during a controlled burn in a forest.
Training Time
A soldier assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii conducts a prescribed burn of the training area at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 11, 2026. More than 1,700 acres were treated during this year's prescribed burn operations.
Download: Full Size (655.36 KB)
Credit: Nathan Wilkes, Army
VIRIN: 260511-A-TO519-1057

The barracks' prescribed fire plan guided the controlled operation, which specifically targeted highly flammable Guinea grass and other fine fuels. Prescribed burns are a component of the installation's natural resource management program. These planned fires provide a safe, effective method to clear invasive vegetation that would otherwise fuel dangerous, uncontrolled wildfires during dry summer months. 

Local residents may have observed smoke or smelled fire during the operation. However, officials emphasized that fire crews strictly managed the planned event and did not battle an active wildfire.

An aerial view of a forest on fire during a controlled burn.
An aerial view of a forest on fire during a controlled burn.
Training Time
U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii wildland firefighters and members of the U.S. Forest Service conduct a prescribed burn of the training area at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 11, 2026.
Download: Full Size (194.56 KB)
Credit: Nathan Wilkes, Army
VIRIN: 260511-A-TO519-1027

"We understand that smoke and fire-related activity can raise concerns," said Army Col. Rachel Sullivan, garrison commander. "These burns are carefully planned and conducted under strict environmental conditions to help reduce wildfire risk and protect both the land and surrounding communities."

Unlike unpredictable wildfires that damage soil and infrastructure, fire crews intentionally manage prescribed burns to safely remove excess ground fuel. Clearing these significant fuel loads protects vital natural resources, including native forest habitats situated above the training range that house endangered species.

Two men in casual attire stand in an open field observing a forest fire in the background; there is smoke coming from the forest.
Two men in casual attire stand in an open field observing a forest fire in the background; there is smoke coming from the forest.
Training Time
Two members of the U.S. Forest Service observe a prescribed burn of the training area at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 11, 2026. New this year, the Forest Service used an unmanned aerial system to safely ignite remote sections of the training area, increasing firefighter safety and operational effectiveness.
Download: Full Size (348.16 KB)
Credit: Nathan Wilkes, Army
VIRIN: 260511-A-TO519-1043

Trained personnel monitored operations 24/7 using advanced tracking tools and real-time weather assessments to ensure the fire remained precise and controlled. Planners established firebreaks, conducted environmental reviews and coordinated closely with multiple external agencies before crews ignited any vegetation. 

"Before any prescribed burn takes place, there is extensive planning and oversight involved," said Jake Faber, garrison wildland fire crew supervisor. "Every burn is conducted under a detailed, approved burn plan. That plan includes safety requirements, environmental protections and defined operational limits."

A man in casual attire kneels while showing a drone remote sitting on a container outside.
A man in casual attire kneels while showing a drone remote sitting on a container outside.
Training Time
U.S. Forest Service personnel demonstrate how to use a drone before a prescribed burn of the training area at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 11, 2026. Highly flammable Guinea grass and other invasive vegetation create significant fuel loads that threaten natural resources residing in forested areas above the training range.
Download: Full Size (276.48 KB)
Credit: Nathan Wilkes, Army
VIRIN: 260511-A-TO519-1066
A man in casual attire uses a remote to fly a drone, while another man in similar attire stands next to him outside in an open area; there are trees in the background and a protective barrier lining the area.
A man in casual attire uses a remote to fly a drone, while another man in similar attire stands next to him outside in an open area; there are trees in the background and a protective barrier lining the area.
Training Time
U.S. Forest Service personnel fly a drone in preparation to safely ignite remote and hard-to-reach sections of the training area at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 11, 2026. Prescribed burns are an essential part of U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii's natural resource management program and provide a safe and effective method for reducing invasive vegetation that can fuel dangerous wildfires.
Download: Full Size (358.4 KB)
Credit: Nathan Wilkes, Army
VIRIN: 260511-A-TO519-1071
This year, the Forest Service introduced advanced technology to enhance both efficiency and personnel safety. Drone operators used an unmanned aerial system to safely ignite remote and hard-to-reach sections of the training area. This system minimized the need to send firefighters into hazardous terrain while increasing overall operational effectiveness. 

"At the end of the day, everything we do is centered on responsible land management," Faber said. "Our goal is to responsibly manage these lands in a way that reduces wildfire risk in the summer months, protecting the environment and surrounding communities. We follow established federal, state and Army guidelines every step of the way." 

Through ongoing environmental oversight and community coordination, the garrison continuously balances the need to maintain safe, mission-ready training lands with its commitment to environmental stewardship and public safety. 

Spotlight: Drone Dominance
Spotlight: Science and Technology
Army Training Science technology drones UAS drone dominance Autonomy

Related Stories