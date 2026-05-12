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Soldiers Conduct Baltic Balloon Training

May 12, 2026 | By Army Capt. Victoria Connell, Multi-Domain Command – Europe

Soldiers assigned to Multi-Domain Command – Europe will conduct a micro high-altitude balloon training event in coordination with NATO allies and host-nation authorities later this month.

Two people in safety vests and helmets hold the ends of twine attached to a large silver balloon floating in the night sky.
Two people in safety vests and helmets hold the ends of twine attached to a large silver balloon floating in the night sky.
Arcane Thunder
Soldiers assigned to Multi-Domain Command - Europe launch micro high-altitude balloons during Exercise Arcane Thunder 26 at the National Training Center, Calif., April 17, 2026. The balloons are able to travel to altitudes up to 70,000 feet, providing surveillance, reconnaissance and detection capabilities.
Download: Full Size (327.68 KB)
Credit: Army Capt. Victoria Connell
VIRIN: 260417-A-JL230-1124

The activity supports ongoing experimentation with emerging technologies and allows soldiers to validate procedures for launching, monitoring and recovering high-altitude platforms in the European theater. 

Operating at altitudes between approximately 60,000 and 70,000 feet, the balloons provide opportunities to test sensing and communications technologies that may enhance operational awareness and support future multidomain operations. 

The training event will launch from Sweden and is expected to conclude with recovery operations in Latvia, following approximately 24 to 30 hours of flight. The balloons will fly in approved airspace, and the command is coordinating closely with host-nation authorities to ensure safety and transparency. 

"This event allows our soldiers to experiment with emerging technologies while working closely with our NATO allies," said Army Col. Jeffrey Pickler. "Testing capabilities like high-altitude platforms helps us better understand how these technologies operate and how they might contribute to future operations in support of regional security." 

The activity also supports the Army's Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative by improving understanding of emerging aerial technologies operating in the Baltic region. 

By conducting experimentation transparently and sharing lessons learned with NATO partners, the U.S. and its allies strengthen collective awareness, improve interoperability and reinforce the alliance's commitment to security and stability across the Euro-Atlantic region. 

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