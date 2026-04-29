Marines Debut New Ground Sensor Systems

Low crawling through the woods for long periods of time is nothing new to Marine Corps Cpl. Joshua Trutna. Splinters, fatigue and heat are all part of the job as a tactical remote sensor system maintainer assigned to the Ground Sensor Platoon, 2nd Intelligence Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group.
What is new for Trutna is doing it alongside Tunisian special forces soldiers in the forests of northern Tunisia.
Trutna gained a deeper understanding of what it means to defend a homeland during Exercise African Lion 26, as Tunisian special forces soldiers shared their experiences conducting real-world missions to protect their country from terrorist threats.
"As tough as the training can be, there's a reason behind it," Trutna said. "[Tunisian special forces] are actually doing the mission."
This interaction with Tunisian forces is part of U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Co-led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa from April 20 to May 8 and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, the exercise involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security.
Marines assigned to the Ground Sensor Platoon trained with Tunisian forces on remote sensor systems used to detect movement and provide early warning in complex terrain.
Throughout the exercise, Marines shared techniques on how to emplace, monitor and recover ground sensors in daylight and lowlight conditions. They also conducted infiltration and observation of named areas of interest with partner forces to build multinational readiness.
Trutna connected with his counterparts as they worked their way through the dense terrain of the northern Tunisian forests. The shared experience gave Trutna a new perspective on the purpose behind the training and the common hardships endured by warfighters everywhere.
"We all deal with the same things," he said. "Being tired, sitting in the field, waiting for something to happen."
Tunisia's position in North Africa creates distinct security challenges, as its vast and often remote terrain is difficult to monitor with traditional tools alone, which made the Marines' employment of ground sensors all the more essential. This training paved the way for Tunisian forces to receive faster, more reliable notification of terrorist threats.
"These sensors give us another tool to understand what's happening in the battlespace," said Marine Corps 1st Lt. Joseph Kennedy, Ground Sensor Platoon commander.
The Marines demonstrated how these systems can support border security efforts in complex environments.
"Even covering a small area can provide information that helps us determine where movement is happening and how to respond," Kennedy said.
This training event also represented a significant milestone for the unit. According to Kennedy, the exercise marked the first deployment of the newest generation of ground sensor systems outside of the United States. Earlier this year, his platoon became the first Marine unit to receive the equipment, and they have continued to refine its employment in real-world environments.
"It's a great opportunity to expose these sensors, not just to our partner forces, but also to other U.S. services that may not have this capability," Kennedy said.
Trutna, Kennedy and the rest of the Ground Sensor Platoon said they now carry a clearer sense of why their expertise matters. In Tunisia's forests, they saw how their sensors and skills give partners the ability to spot threats before they strike.