An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Marines Debut New Ground Sensor Systems

April 29, 2026 | By Army Capt. Katherine Sibilla, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

A man in a camouflage military uniform and face paint lies on the ground in the woods, looking at a piece of surveillance equipment.
A man in a camouflage military uniform and face paint lies on the ground in the woods, looking at a piece of surveillance equipment.
Sensor Platoon
Marine Corps Cpl. Christian Contreras, an infantryman assigned to the Ground Sensor Platoon, 2nd Intelligence Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, places a ground sensor as part of training with Tunisian special forces in Bizerte, Tunisia, April 21, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.93 MB)
Credit: Army Capt. Katherine Sibilla
VIRIN: 260421-A-HJ939-1563

Low crawling through the woods for long periods of time is nothing new to Marine Corps Cpl. Joshua Trutna. Splinters, fatigue and heat are all part of the job as a tactical remote sensor system maintainer assigned to the Ground Sensor Platoon, 2nd Intelligence Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group. 

What is new for Trutna is doing it alongside Tunisian special forces soldiers in the forests of northern Tunisia. 

Trutna gained a deeper understanding of what it means to defend a homeland during Exercise African Lion 26, as Tunisian special forces soldiers shared their experiences conducting real-world missions to protect their country from terrorist threats. 

"As tough as the training can be, there's a reason behind it," Trutna said. "[Tunisian special forces] are actually doing the mission."

This interaction with Tunisian forces is part of U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Co-led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa from April 20 to May 8 and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, the exercise involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. 

Marines assigned to the Ground Sensor Platoon trained with Tunisian forces on remote sensor systems used to detect movement and provide early warning in complex terrain. 

Throughout the exercise, Marines shared techniques on how to emplace, monitor and recover ground sensors in daylight and lowlight conditions. They also conducted infiltration and observation of named areas of interest with partner forces to build multinational readiness. 

A man in a camouflage military uniform speaks to a group of people in similar attire while standing in the woods holding a dry-erase board.
A man in a camouflage military uniform speaks to a group of people in similar attire while standing in the woods holding a dry-erase board.
Africa Partnerships
Marine Corps 1st Lt. Joseph Kennedy, commander of the Ground Sensor Platoon, 2nd Intelligence Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, speaks to Tunisian special forces soldiers during ground sensor training as part of Exercise African Lion 26 in Bizerte, Tunisia, April 21, 2026. The exercise, co-led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security.
Download: Full Size (1.17 MB)
Credit: Army Capt. Katherine Sibilla
VIRIN: 260421-A-HJ939-6314
A man in a camouflage military uniform applies face paint to another man in similar attire in the woods.
A man in a camouflage military uniform applies face paint to another man in similar attire in the woods.
African Lion
Tunisian special forces soldiers apply camouflage during ground sensor training as part of Exercise African Lion 26 in Bizerte, Tunisia, April 21, 2026. U.S. Marines shared knowledge on how to emplace, monitor and recover ground sensors in daylight and lowlight conditions with Tunisian allies during the training.
Download: Full Size (1.23 MB)
Credit: Army Capt. Katherine Sibilla
VIRIN: 260421-A-HJ939-7595

Trutna connected with his counterparts as they worked their way through the dense terrain of the northern Tunisian forests. The shared experience gave Trutna a new perspective on the purpose behind the training and the common hardships endured by warfighters everywhere. 

"We all deal with the same things," he said. "Being tired, sitting in the field, waiting for something to happen."

Tunisia's position in North Africa creates distinct security challenges, as its vast and often remote terrain is difficult to monitor with traditional tools alone, which made the Marines' employment of ground sensors all the more essential. This training paved the way for Tunisian forces to receive faster, more reliable notification of terrorist threats. 

"These sensors give us another tool to understand what's happening in the battlespace," said Marine Corps 1st Lt. Joseph Kennedy, Ground Sensor Platoon commander. 

The Marines demonstrated how these systems can support border security efforts in complex environments. 

"Even covering a small area can provide information that helps us determine where movement is happening and how to respond," Kennedy said. 

A man in a camouflage military uniform and face paint sits in a field trying to attach shrubbery to his body to help camouflage himself.
A man in a camouflage military uniform and face paint sits in a field trying to attach shrubbery to his body to help camouflage himself.
Ground Sensor
Marine Corps Cpl. Christian Contreras, an infantryman assigned to the Ground Sensor Platoon, 2nd Intelligence Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, camouflages himself during ground sensor training with Tunisian special forces in Bizerte, Tunisia, April 21, 2026. The training was part of Exercise African Lion 26, which is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies.
Download: Full Size (2.74 MB)
Credit: Army Capt. Katherine Sibilla
VIRIN: 260421-A-HJ939-6815

This training event also represented a significant milestone for the unit. According to Kennedy, the exercise marked the first deployment of the newest generation of ground sensor systems outside of the United States. Earlier this year, his platoon became the first Marine unit to receive the equipment, and they have continued to refine its employment in real-world environments. 

"It's a great opportunity to expose these sensors, not just to our partner forces, but also to other U.S. services that may not have this capability," Kennedy said. 

Trutna, Kennedy and the rest of the Ground Sensor Platoon said they now carry a clearer sense of why their expertise matters. In Tunisia's forests, they saw how their sensors and skills give partners the ability to spot threats before they strike.

Spotlight: African Lion
African Lion 26 African Lion Exercises Training partnerships Tunisia Marine Corps Africa Command Army

Related Stories