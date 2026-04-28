Training in Close Air Support Keeps Idaho Airmen 'Always Ready'

Airmen assigned to the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard, conducted close air support training at the 188th Wing's Razorback Range at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Arkansas, April 20 and 21.
Razorback Range provides air support operations squadron personnel nationwide the ability to train for close air support in a unique, dynamic environment that is supported by the total force, including contract air.
Combat lethality requires effective communication between ground forces and aircrews. Training at an unfamiliar place like the Razorback Range helps airmen rapidly adjust communication tactics, techniques and procedures.
"We're the liaison between the ground force commander and the aircrew," said Air Force Master Sgt. Tyler Herlihy, a tactical air control party airman assigned to the 124th ASOS and the joint terminal air controller instructor for the Razorback Range exercise. "The nature of our job is very reactionary. So, we train to tackle complex, dynamic situations in simulated combat environments."
Maintaining effective communication and adapting quickly are key, as executing close air support objectives often comes down to understanding which tactical assets are at play.
"Situational awareness is key for [joint terminal air controllers]," said Air Force Capt. Roger Knizat, a flight commander assigned to the 124th ASOS. "We must be aware of not only our targets, but of all friendly air and ground assets on the battlefield. These exercises allow us to set up communications networks in different environments to induce the chaos that can accompany talking to multiple air and ground assets at once."
Intelligence and mission planning often establish the who, what and where of a tactical threat. Tactical air control party airmen must then respond quickly and with precision to threats as they arise.
"It's important we do our due diligence and focus on mission planning and objectives, but the game plan often goes out the window on first contact," Herlihy said. "When it comes to reinforcing fundamentals and having a good operational baseline, places like this range provide a great opportunity to prepare ourselves for those moments."
Focusing on fundamentals and tactics, techniques and procedures aligns with another core principle of the air support operations squadron — contingency planning.
"[Tactical air control party airmen] are proficient mission planners," Knizat said. "We work contingencies into our training and into our plans. You cannot anticipate when something will go wrong in the real world. If you have a well-developed plan and all players are on the same sheet of music, bombs will still make it to their target."
The 124th ASOS emphasizes training at every level and in every environment to remain "always ready, always there."