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Training in Close Air Support Keeps Idaho Airmen 'Always Ready'

April 28, 2026 | By Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joseph Morgan, 124th Fighter Wing

Airmen assigned to the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard, conducted close air support training at the 188th Wing's Razorback Range at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Arkansas, April 20 and 21.

A silhouette of people wearing combat gear is shown against a sunset.
A silhouette of people wearing combat gear is shown against a sunset.
Close Air Support
Airmen assigned to the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard, prepare for night close air support operations at Razorback Range, near Fort Smith, Ark., April 20, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.35 MB)
Credit: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan
VIRIN: 260420-Z-VT588-9399

Razorback Range provides air support operations squadron personnel nationwide the ability to train for close air support in a unique, dynamic environment that is supported by the total force, including contract air. 

Combat lethality requires effective communication between ground forces and aircrews. Training at an unfamiliar place like the Razorback Range helps airmen rapidly adjust communication tactics, techniques and procedures. 

"We're the liaison between the ground force commander and the aircrew," said Air Force Master Sgt. Tyler Herlihy, a tactical air control party airman assigned to the 124th ASOS and the joint terminal air controller instructor for the Razorback Range exercise. "The nature of our job is very reactionary. So, we train to tackle complex, dynamic situations in simulated combat environments."

Three men wearing camouflage military uniforms familiarize themselves with a hand-held laser device.
Three men wearing camouflage military uniforms familiarize themselves with a hand-held laser device.
Laser Training
Air Force Staff Sgt. Noah Latimer, Capt. Sean Rellinger and Senior Airman Adam Walters practice laser familiarization training at Razorback Range, near Fort Smith, Ark., April 20, 2026. Small, hand-held lasers enable ground units to coordinate targeted airstrikes.
Download: Full Size (1.92 MB)
Credit: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joseph Morgan
VIRIN: 260420-Z-VT588-9011

Maintaining effective communication and adapting quickly are key, as executing close air support objectives often comes down to understanding which tactical assets are at play.

"Situational awareness is key for [joint terminal air controllers]," said Air Force Capt. Roger Knizat, a flight commander assigned to the 124th ASOS. "We must be aware of not only our targets, but of all friendly air and ground assets on the battlefield. These exercises allow us to set up communications networks in different environments to induce the chaos that can accompany talking to multiple air and ground assets at once."

Intelligence and mission planning often establish the who, what and where of a tactical threat. Tactical air control party airmen must then respond quickly and with precision to threats as they arise.

Two people wearing camouflage military uniforms and combat gear stand at the bottom of a small, grass-covered hill, with one looking through binoculars. There are two people in similar attire standing at the top of the hill.
Two people wearing camouflage military uniforms and combat gear stand at the bottom of a small, grass-covered hill, with one looking through binoculars. There are two people in similar attire standing at the top of the hill.
Air Support Training
Airmen assigned to the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard, prepare for close air support training at Razorback Range, near Fort Smith, Ark., April 20, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.5 MB)
Credit: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan
VIRIN: 260420-Z-VT588-9152

"It's important we do our due diligence and focus on mission planning and objectives, but the game plan often goes out the window on first contact," Herlihy said. "When it comes to reinforcing fundamentals and having a good operational baseline, places like this range provide a great opportunity to prepare ourselves for those moments."

Focusing on fundamentals and tactics, techniques and procedures aligns with another core principle of the air support operations squadron — contingency planning.

A man wearing combat gear looks at a hand-held device while standing in the dark using only the red light coming from his helmet to illuminate his hands.
A man wearing combat gear looks at a hand-held device while standing in the dark using only the red light coming from his helmet to illuminate his hands.
Air Control Party
Air Force Senior Airman Adam Walters, a tactical air control party airman assigned to the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard, conducts close air support operations training at Razorback Range, near Fort Smith, Ark., April 20, 2026. Tactical air control party airmen maintain minimal heat signatures through the use of night vision and infrared equipment to control the skies at all times of day.
Download: Full Size (1.37 MB)
Credit: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan
VIRIN: 260420-Z-VT588-9487

"[Tactical air control party airmen] are proficient mission planners," Knizat said. "We work contingencies into our training and into our plans. You cannot anticipate when something will go wrong in the real world. If you have a well-developed plan and all players are on the same sheet of music, bombs will still make it to their target."

The 124th ASOS emphasizes training at every level and in every environment to remain "always ready, always there."

national guard Air Force Training

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