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U.S., Moroccan Air Forces Project Combat Power During Exercise African Lion 26

April 27, 2026 | By Army 1st Lt. Tucker Chase, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

A combined flight of two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers and four Royal Moroccan Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons over Cap Draa, Morocco, signaled the launch of the country's first accredited joint terminal attack controller qualification course, April 23.

A person in a camouflage military uniform with an American flag patch on their helmet watches a military helicopter as it flies in the air over a desert.
A person in a camouflage military uniform with an American flag patch on their helmet watches a military helicopter as it flies in the air over a desert.
African Lion
A U.S. Marine Corps joint terminal attack controller awaits the arrival of a Royal Moroccan Armed Forces Aérospatiale SA 330 Puma helicopter during Exercise African Lion 26 at Cap Draa, Morocco, April 23, 2026. The multinational joint terminal attack controller training enhanced interoperability and demonstrated the ability to project combat-credible airpower alongside allied and partner forces through the exchange of tactics, techniques and procedures.
Download: Full Size (225.28 KB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Wagner
VIRIN: 260423-N-MW880-1277

The flyover was a key component of Exercise African Lion 26, U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, from April 20 to May 8. Integrating these aircraft into the multinational exercise demonstrated the ability of the U.S. and its partners to project combat-credible airpower worldwide. 

Air Force Global Strike Command bombers routinely conduct sorties around the world, including flights required to maintain crew proficiency and qualification. 

"Their visible presence over Morocco, operating alongside Royal Moroccan Air Force fighters, signals credible deterrence and reinforces the U.S. commitment to regional security," said Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, Africom commanding general.

U.S. Strategic Command bomber forces regularly carry out combined theater security cooperation engagements with allies and partners, demonstrating the credibility and flexibility of U.S. forces to address today's complex, dynamic and unpredictable global security environment.

Eight men in camouflage military uniforms, helmets and sunglasses and another man in a flight suit, pose for a photo in a desert location, as five large military aircraft fly overhead.
Eight men in camouflage military uniforms, helmets and sunglasses and another man in a flight suit, pose for a photo in a desert location, as five large military aircraft fly overhead.
African Lion
U.S. and allied service members pose for a photo as U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft and Moroccan Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons fly over a training area during Exercise African Lion 26 at Tan-Tan, Morocco, April 23, 2026. Bomber integration training allows U.S. forces to project combat-credible airpower forward, while operating alongside multilateral allies and partners, throughout Africa, Europe and the world.
Download: Full Size (235.52 KB)
Credit: Army Sgt. Christopher Sanchez
VIRIN: 260423-A-NF813-9487

"The inaugural [joint terminal attack controller] qualification course trains Moroccan students to direct combat aircraft, artillery and naval gunfire from forward positions," said Air Force Master Sgt. Therron Bundick, chief of weapons and tactics for the 165th Air Support Operations Squadron. "These controllers hold the authority to clear airstrikes, ensuring accuracy while avoiding friendly fire and minimizing collateral damage." 

During the exercise, U.S. Air Force JTACs assigned to the 165th ASOS, as well as Detachment 1 of the 2nd ASOS, joined U.S. Marine Corps JTACs assigned to the 3rd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company to train alongside service members from Canada, Hungary and Morocco. Live and simulated training events give students realistic close-air support scenarios, and the diverse group accelerates the development of professional JTAC leadership through the exchange of tactics and procedures. 

Bundick noted that the program marks a foundational step toward a standardized, internationally interoperable JTAC capability aligned with modern coalition warfare requirements. 

"Morocco's first JTAC qualification course marks a historic milestone in advancing allied interoperability," he said. "U.S. involvement ensures a rigorous training environment to establish a lasting foundation for the program's future."

Dozens of people in camouflage military uniforms pose for a photo in the desert while holding up four flags as six large military aircraft fly overhead.
Dozens of people in camouflage military uniforms pose for a photo in the desert while holding up four flags as six large military aircraft fly overhead.
African Lion
U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft and Moroccan Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons fly over a training area as service members from the U.S., Morocco, Canada and Hungary pose for a photo during Exercise African Lion 26 at Tan-Tan, Morocco, April 23, 2026.
Download: Full Size (337.92 KB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Wagner
VIRIN: 260423-N-MW880-1029

Combined live-fire integration also allows U.S. units to test their own tactics alongside trusted partners. Marine Corps Maj. Michael Chevallier, 1st Brigade air officer assigned to the 3rd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, emphasized that the exercise allowed both forces to cross-train and leverage each other's unique operational capabilities. 

"Combined live-fire training like this allows us to validate our tactics, techniques and procedures under the trusted scrutiny of an allied force," Chevallier said. "It reinforces that shared commitment to excellence where, as we say, 'steel sharpens steel.'" 

Chevallier said Exercise African Lion 26 has provided a valuable opportunity for the Marines of his unit and its partners in the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces to learn from each other's strengths and unique capabilities.

A large military bomber aircraft takes off from a runway into a cloudy sky with trees in the background.
A large military bomber aircraft takes off from a runway into a cloudy sky with trees in the background.
African Lion
An Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft takes off for a proficiency flight from Morocco in support of Exercise African Lion 26, April 23, 2026.
Download: Full Size (286.72 KB)
Credit: Air Force Airman 1st Class Addison Bolt
VIRIN: 260423-D-A0963-8316

The combined employment of U.S. strategic heavy bombers with Moroccan airpower, paired with the launch of Morocco's first nationally accredited JTAC qualification course, provides flexible options to assure partners and deter potential adversaries across the Africom area of responsibility. 

Spotlight: U.S. Africa Command
Spotlight: African Lion
Air Force Exercises African Lion African Lion 26 Training Africa Command Africa

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