Space Force Delivers Final GPS III Satellite to Orbit

The Space Force's Space Systems Command and Combat Forces Command successfully delivered the GPS III-8 satellite into orbit, following its launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, April 21.
"This launch is another example of the [National Security Space Launch] program's flexibility to carry out responsive and reliable launch for our mission partners to deliver critical capabilities on orbit, when and where it's needed," said Space Force Col. Ryan Hiserote, Space Systems Command's System Delta 80 commander and GPS III-8 mission director. "The collective efforts across the Space Force, and our close collaboration with SpaceX, allowed us to adjust the manifest in under seven weeks, a remarkable achievement compared to traditional timelines."
System Delta 80's ability to execute on a rapid timeline builds off previous missions dating back to December 2024, with the launch of the GPS III-10 mission, which was followed by two additional accelerated launches of the GPS III satellites.
Each previous launch showcased an ability to further reduce the timescale. The flexibility was further enabled by the modular interface design for the satellite, allowing for payload integration and compatibility among multiple providers.
"The government acquisition strategy and industry collaboration that drove a common integration standard for GPS III satellites has proven time and again to be a strategic forethought in enhancing our launch flexibility," Hiserote said. "The space access and [System Delta] 80 team have an unwavering commitment to deliver capabilities for the warfighter. As seen in this rapid pivot for the GPS III-8 mission, the decisions of our acquisitions experts expand the avenues we can leverage for launch and directly enhance the Space Force's ability to maintain space superiority for the nation."
The successful delivery of the GPS III-8 completes the strongest and most resilient constellation to date, marking 32 satellites in the active constellation, with added redundancy and resiliency, including additional vehicles on orbit. This mission provides the current constellation with an additional satellite equipped with M-Code technology, which provides GPS capabilities to the warfighter that are three times as accurate and eight times as resistant to jamming as the previous constellation.
This mission brought the final GPS III satellite, the most innovative satellite in program history, resulting from integrating multiple demonstrations.
"Through the partnership and integration of [the] Space Force and industry teams, this launch delivers a lot for the Space Force and warfighter, bringing together an important operational capability in the GPS III [satellite] with a developmental payload that's paving a way to the future using a novel approach," said Space Force Col. Stephen A. Hobbs, Combat Forces Command Mission Delta 31 commander. "The team used lead time ahead of launch to strategically integrate multiple demonstrations and leverage the ability to continue innovation of our future GPS constellations."
The development payload includes:
- Crosslink demonstration payload, which will test optical crosslink capabilities to improve ground segment resiliency and enable faster tasking of GPS satellites.
- A new space-qualified atomic clock, which will enhance long-term timing and precision for future GPS III follow-on missions. The qualification of this new atomic clock will expand its sourcing capabilities for future spacecraft in the GPS constellation.
- The second use of a laser retroreflector array, which enables NASA to conduct scientific research by delivering precise range measurements and improving long-term determination of Earth's center. These arrays also support continued improvement to GPS III system performance.
- The first use of a 3D printed omnidirectional antenna, which demonstrates advanced manufacturing techniques that reduce production time and cost by nearly 60%. The antenna is an important component of the telemetry, tracking and command subsystem and is used to communicate with ground systems.
"Among the various demonstrations, the testing of crosslink laser communications on a GPS satellite will be a key element, because it allows us to evaluate next-generation capabilities that can enhance the resilience and responsiveness of our space systems," Hobbs said. "These technologies have the potential to move data faster, more securely and with greater flexibility, strengthening our ability to deliver the critical positioning, navigation and timing services for military and [civilian] uses worldwide."
With the completion of this constellation, the Space Force is now focused on future improvements embedded in the next-generation GPS III follow-on satellites. These satellites will further improve anti-jam and antispoofing capabilities for U.S. and allied military by adding an additional capability known as regional military protection, which provides M-Code GPS signals to qualified military users and more than 60 times the anti-jam capabilities of legacy systems.