Counter-UAS Marketplace Streamlines Acquisition, First Purchases Total $13 Million

Joint Interagency Task Force 401 announced today the first set of purchases completed through its newly launched counter-unmanned aircraft systems marketplace. The four purchases, collectively valued at $13 million, represent a new milestone in the task force's mission to streamline critical counter-UAS technology acquisition among the War Department and its interagency partners.
The recent purchases provided key counter-UAS capabilities to U.S. Central Command, individual services with homeland defense missions, as well as Joint Task Force Southern Border. The orders include low-collateral defeat effectors, sensor systems, radars and electronic warfare systems.
Hosted on the common hardware systems electronic catalog, the marketplace is powered by an established Army indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract, enabling customers to place orders immediately. The system eliminates the lead time typically associated with defense procurement by simplifying the purchase process and providing access to a growing catalog of validated counter-small UAS equipment.
"The [common hardware systems] website ... is designed to facilitate direct, seamless transactions between government entities and approved vendors," said Army Maj. Matt Mellor, the lead acquisitions specialist for the task force. "Through the platform, customers can review performance data, compare systems and make informed decisions based on real-world test results and verified capabilities."
Launched in February, the marketplace features a dozen counter-UAS systems, and its continuously expanding inventory contains a wide array of sensors, effectors and system components. The task force will continue to expand available options as new technologies are developed and as companies request that their products be included.
The catalog also currently includes components that can be used as repair parts, allowing customers to meet a wide range of requirements through a single platform.
"The marketplace is a critical step forward in our whole-of-government approach to countering the threat of unmanned systems," said Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, JIATF 401 director. "This platform is not only revolutionizing the entire procurement process, but also empowering users with the information and tools needed to safeguard our service members and citizens, while providing timely, cost-effective solutions to our warfighters."
The counter-UAS marketplace is now available to users across the War Department and other federal agencies, providing access to a comprehensive array of counter-UAS solutions that will enable the resourcing of a layered defense to protect the homeland and enhance warfighter lethality.