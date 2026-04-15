Africom Commences Exercise Flintlock 2026 in Africa

U.S. Africa Command hosted dual opening ceremonies in Libya and Côte d'Ivoire yesterday, officially beginning Exercise Flintlock 2026 — its annual combined special operations exercise.
This year's exercise brings together approximately 1,500 service members from more than 30 African and international partner nations to strengthen interoperability and collective readiness.
"I'm happy to announce that our premier special operations exercise in Africa, Flintlock 2026, has begun," said Army Lt. Gen. John Brennan, Africom deputy commander. "This exercise will forge stronger bonds between all those participating and demonstrate our shared commitments to confronting and degrading terrorism in Africa."
Flintlock 2026 marks the first time Libya has hosted an operating location with joint forces training alongside one another. It was made possible by the 3+3 Libyan Joint Military Committee, which supports Libyan joint forces efforts.
"Due to the investment of visionary leaders on both sides, and the diligence of the 3+3, it is now a reality," Brennan said. "Security breeds prosperity, and this is clearly visible in Libya today, as you've seen on the demonstration field in front of you."
Cohosted with the Italian special forces, the training location in Sirte, Libya, focuses on enhancing counterterrorism capabilities and running a multinational joint operations center to improve regional security coordination.
Simultaneously, a ceremony in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, commenced at the country's main training location — a key security leader in West Africa. Ivorian-led operations will center around a command-and-control headquarters in Jacqueville, Côte d'Ivoire, directing special operations units conducting tactical objectives.
"Your presence here reflects our shared commitment to cooperation, collective security and peace," said Ivorian Special Forces Deputy Commander Col. Kitchafolwori Sekongo during the opening ceremony in Côte d'Ivoire. "In doing so, we strengthen our ability to operate together, particularly in the face of complex and evolving security challenges."
Flintlock is an African-led, partner-centric exercise designed to build the sovereign capacity of nations to provide for their own security. By sharing costs, leadership and expertise, participating nations make a collective investment in regional stability.
The exercise will continue throughout April and is designed to reinforce adherence to the rule of law and the protection of civilians in military operations. Through shared training and collaboration, Flintlock strengthens the network of trusted partners committed to peace and security in Africa.