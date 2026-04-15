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Africom Commences Exercise Flintlock 2026 in Africa

April 15, 2026 | By Air Force Tech. Sgt. Katelynn Moeller, Special Operations Command Africa

U.S. Africa Command hosted dual opening ceremonies in Libya and Côte d'Ivoire yesterday, officially beginning Exercise Flintlock 2026 — its annual combined special operations exercise.

More than a dozen people in camouflage military uniforms aim weapons and walk through a desert.
More than a dozen people in camouflage military uniforms aim weapons and walk through a desert.
Opening Demonstration
Service members from the U.S., Libya and Italy participate in the opening ceremony demonstration of Exercise Flintlock 2026 in Sirte, Libya, April 14, 2026. Since 2005, Flintlock has served as U.S. Africa Command's premier annual special operations exercise.
Download: Full Size (1.9 MB)
Credit: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dylan Murakami
VIRIN: 260414-F-LN908-9253

This year's exercise brings together approximately 1,500 service members from more than 30 African and international partner nations to strengthen interoperability and collective readiness. 
 
"I'm happy to announce that our premier special operations exercise in Africa, Flintlock 2026, has begun," said Army Lt. Gen. John Brennan, Africom deputy commander. "This exercise will forge stronger bonds between all those participating and demonstrate our shared commitments to confronting and degrading terrorism in Africa." 
 
Flintlock 2026 marks the first time Libya has hosted an operating location with joint forces training alongside one another. It was made possible by the 3+3 Libyan Joint Military Committee, which supports Libyan joint forces efforts.

A person in a camouflage military uniform, helmet, goggles and face mask aims a weapon around the corner of a concrete building outside in a desert.
A person in a camouflage military uniform, helmet, goggles and face mask aims a weapon around the corner of a concrete building outside in a desert.
Building Security
A Libyan joint forces soldier clears a building during the opening ceremony demonstration of Exercise Flintlock 2026 in Sirte, Libya, April 14, 2026. This year's exercise brought together more than 30 countries across Côte d'Ivoire and Libya to build lethality and readiness, strengthen counterterrorism skills and increase collaboration across borders.
Download: Full Size (1.65 MB)
Credit: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dylan Murakami 
VIRIN: 260414-F-LN908-9346

"Due to the investment of visionary leaders on both sides, and the diligence of the 3+3, it is now a reality," Brennan said. "Security breeds prosperity, and this is clearly visible in Libya today, as you've seen on the demonstration field in front of you." 
 
Cohosted with the Italian special forces, the training location in Sirte, Libya, focuses on enhancing counterterrorism capabilities and running a multinational joint operations center to improve regional security coordination.  
 
Simultaneously, a ceremony in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, commenced at the country's main training location — a key security leader in West Africa. Ivorian-led operations will center around a command-and-control headquarters in Jacqueville, Côte d'Ivoire, directing special operations units conducting tactical objectives.

A man in a camouflage military uniform walks past a line of people in similar attire outside in a desert; to his right are two other men in business attire, and behind him are vehicles.
A man in a camouflage military uniform walks past a line of people in similar attire outside in a desert; to his right are two other men in business attire, and behind him are vehicles.
Ceremonial Inspection
Army Lt. Gen. John Brennan, U.S. Africa Command deputy commander, arrives for the opening ceremony of Exercise Flintlock 2026 in Sirte, Libya, April 14, 2026.
Download: Full Size (4.48 MB)
Credit: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Katelynn Moeller
VIRIN: 260414-F-MI374-1055

"Your presence here reflects our shared commitment to cooperation, collective security and peace," said Ivorian Special Forces Deputy Commander Col. Kitchafolwori Sekongo during the opening ceremony in Côte d'Ivoire. "In doing so, we strengthen our ability to operate together, particularly in the face of complex and evolving security challenges." 
 
Flintlock is an African-led, partner-centric exercise designed to build the sovereign capacity of nations to provide for their own security. By sharing costs, leadership and expertise, participating nations make a collective investment in regional stability. 
 
The exercise will continue throughout April and is designed to reinforce adherence to the rule of law and the protection of civilians in military operations. Through shared training and collaboration, Flintlock strengthens the network of trusted partners committed to peace and security in Africa.

Spotlight: U.S. Africa Command
Experience: The Power of Partnerships
Africa Command flintlock 26 Flintlock Training Exercises partnerships Army libya Italy côte d'ivoire Africa

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