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Army Engineers Conduct Bridge-Building Exercise in Texas

April 14, 2026 | By Chad Eller, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

Army Reserve soldiers assigned to the 401st Engineer Company spent March 26-29 at Bardwell Lake, Texas, conducting a multiday bridge-building exercise designed to train new troops and refresh skills.

About a dozen people in camouflage military uniforms and life jackets attach two sections of a floating bridge while on a lake.
About a dozen people in camouflage military uniforms and life jackets attach two sections of a floating bridge while on a lake.
Bridge the Gap
Army Reserve soldiers assigned to the 401st Engineer Company conduct multirole bridge-training operations at Bardwell Lake, Texas, March 27, 2026. In partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the field exercise highlights the importance of interagency collaboration and access to resources for realistic, mission-essential training.
Download: Full Size (1.9 MB)
Credit: Audrey Gossett, Army
VIRIN: 260327-A-QV643-1031

Army 1st Lt. Jacob Hawkins, a platoon leader with the 401st, said the company specializes in building floating bridges and rafts that allow military vehicles and personnel to cross bodies of water when permanent infrastructure is damaged, unavailable or tactically unsuitable.

"We basically make bridges that float on water," Hawkins said, noting that the unit uses specialized boats and modular bridge sections to create rafts capable of carrying Humvees, tanks and other heavy equipment. "Anytime we need people to get from one side of the water to the next, we can create a raft and take them across."

A man in a camouflage military uniform and a life jacket looks over the edge of a floating bridge while standing on the structure on a lake. A dozen other people in similar attire are sitting and standing farther back on the bridge, while three people in similar attire use a boat to maneuver the structure.
A man in a camouflage military uniform and a life jacket looks over the edge of a floating bridge while standing on the structure on a lake. A dozen other people in similar attire are sitting and standing farther back on the bridge, while three people in similar attire use a boat to maneuver the structure.
Lake Look
Army Reserve soldiers assigned to the 401st Engineer Company conduct multirole bridge-training operations at Bardwell Lake, Texas, March 27, 2026. The training integrated new soldiers alongside experienced noncommissioned officers, enhancing readiness, morale and technical proficiency.
Download: Full Size (1.73 MB)
Credit: Audrey Gossett, Army
VIRIN: 260327-A-QV643-1030

The company recently relocated from Oklahoma to Seagoville, Texas, bringing in a wave of new soldiers. Hawkins estimated that roughly half the unit is fresh out of advanced individual training, making this their first hands-on experience with bridge building operations.

"There's not very many times in the military where you get to be on a boat or a bridge floating around," he said. "Once you're out on the water, you can see all the soldiers smiling. They're having a good time. It's great for morale."

The training includes both day and night operations. Soldiers practiced deploying bridge bays, maneuvering boats, assembling rafts and transporting vehicles, skills that can be critical in real-world missions.

Hawkins recalled a previous large-scale exercise in which the unit moved an entire battalion across a river in a single night.

A dozen people in camouflage military uniforms and life jackets use ropes and other equipment to attach two sections of a floating bridge.
A dozen people in camouflage military uniforms and life jackets use ropes and other equipment to attach two sections of a floating bridge.
Wet-Gap Crossing
Army Reserve soldiers assigned to the 401st Engineer Company conduct multirole bridge-training operations at Bardwell Lake, Texas, March 27, 2026. The exercise focused on wet-gap-crossing techniques, including ribbon bridge and raft operations, enabling the transport of vehicles, equipment and personnel across water.
Download: Full Size (2.01 MB)
Credit: Audrey Gossett, Army
VIRIN: 260327-A-QV643-1027

"Between five and 10 minutes, you can do a build," he said. "It's really cool to see how fast they can do this little Tetris act with the bridges."

Army Capt. Charles LeBaron, the company commander, said the exercise also serves as a field-training event for soldiers who have spent little time outside of the classroom environment.

"Getting them straight into a reserve unit that actually gets to go out into the field and practice their job is amazing," he said.

The training was conducted in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which operates Bardwell Lake. LeBaron praised the collaboration, calling the Corps of Engineers "a great partner to work with" and highlighting the value of having access to the facilities it manages.

A dozen people in camouflage military uniforms and life jackets use a boat to maneuver a floating bridge in the water.
A dozen people in camouflage military uniforms and life jackets use a boat to maneuver a floating bridge in the water.
Building Bridges
Army Reserve soldiers assigned to the 401st Engineer Company conduct multirole bridge-training operations at Bardwell Lake, Texas, March 27, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.98 MB)
Credit: Audrey Gossett, Army
VIRIN: 260327-A-QV643-1001

"They [were] more than welcome to have us out here," he said. "They get activity on their lake, they get publicity and we get good training. It's good for the engineer regiment as a whole."

With mostly clear skies, mild temperatures and open water, soldiers spent their nights camping near the shoreline — an experience Hawkins described as ideal for training and building camaraderie.

Experience: Military Units: Army
Army Reserves Army Corps of Engineers Training

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