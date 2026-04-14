Joint Task Forces Train on Counter-UASs, Strengthen Homeland Defense

Joint Interagency Task Force 401 and Joint Task Force National Capital Region recently coordinated a training exercise at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, as part of a synchronized effort to advance counter-drone capabilities.
Soldiers from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment are undergoing special training on the Bumblebee V1 counter-unmanned aerial system as part of a broader effort to strengthen layered defenses protecting key War Department infrastructure in the homeland. The training focuses on equipping soldiers to detect, track, identify and defeat drones with minimal risk to surrounding personnel and facilities.
"We want to train our warfighters in the national capital region on how best to employ low-cost, low-collateral kinetic effectors," said Army Lt. Col. Alex Morse, JIATF 401 acquisition lead. "The training at Fort Belvoir adds to the layered defense systems that are set up here in the NCR."
The Bumblebee system is a small drone that is being operationally assessed for dual use as a reconnaissance asset and a counter-UAS platform, allowing operators to identify and intercept hostile drones using a controlled, low-collateral approach.
"Bumblebee's improved air-to-air capability will enhance our layered defenses by enabling warfighters to follow drones back to their launch point to identify the operator, or by destroying them in the air with minimal risk to people or property on the ground," said Army Lt. Col. Adam Scher, JIATF 401 spokesperson.
Joint Interagency Task Force 401 is focused on creating a layered defense against drone threats by integrating systems and rapidly increasing capabilities. By synchronizing efforts with Joint Task Force National Capital Region, it is leading a whole-of-government approach to protect the homeland through innovation and interoperability. The addition of Bumblebee systems represents a deliberate step toward expanding the tools available for warfighters to counter the persistent threat of UASs.
"Countering drones is both a battlefield and a homeland defense imperative. We have to work together, share information and leverage the entire joint force along with interagency and law enforcement partners to keep pace with this threat," said Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, JIATF 401 director.
As unmanned threats evolve, success will depend not only on acquiring top-tier technology but also on ensuring warfighters are properly trained and possess the necessary permissions to effectively employ counter-UAS technology in defense of the homeland.
"We will not be limited to library-based radio frequency defeat systems as we protect against drone threats," Ross said. "We must be proactive with a layered defense, including kinetic defeat options at every War Department base or facility."