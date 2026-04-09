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Airmen Launch Remotely Operated Weapon Station Course in Turkey

April 9, 2026 | By Air Force Senior Airman Victoria Nuzzi, 39th Air Base Wing

Three men wearing camouflage military uniforms and tactical gear attach a machine gun to a piece of military equipment.
Three men wearing camouflage military uniforms and tactical gear attach a machine gun to a piece of military equipment.
Mounted Weapon
Air Force Senior Airman Ethan Monroy, a response member, left, Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Hoyt, a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station instructor, and Air Force Senior Airman Donovan Benford, a response member, all assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron, work together to attach an M240B machine gun to a CROWS system during certification training at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, March 26, 2026. The remotely operated weapon station allows airmen to control a mounted weapon through a sighting system from inside an armored vehicle, improving both protection and accuracy during defensive operations.
Download: Full Size (6.1 MB)
Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg
VIRIN: 260326-F-QO603-1067

The 39th Security Forces Squadron certified airmen on the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station for the first time at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, last month, supporting the 39th Air Base Wing's goal for airmen to be trained, equipped and ready. 

While the CROWS system allows airmen to control a mounted weapon from inside an armored vehicle, it is also essential for members of the 39th SFS to continually adapt and become proficient in its operation. The wing remains focused on providing diverse training opportunities that better equip its personnel for a variety of operations. 

A military vehicle with a machine gun on top is parked near a seashore.
A military vehicle with a machine gun on top is parked near a seashore.
Weapon Station
A Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station is fired from a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during certification training at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, March 26, 2025.
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Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg
VIRIN: 260326-F-QO603-1398

This was the first class conducted in-house at Incirlik since the squadron received instructor training at the U.S. Air Forces in Europe CROWS instructor course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, last year. 

"The CROWS course enhances the combat readiness and depth of our defenders," said Air Force Staff Sgt. Quinton Burts, the squadron's course chief and program manager. "A CROWS-qualified team can respond to threats faster and more accurately while remaining protected." 

A person wearing a military camouflage uniform and tactical gear looks at a weapons system as another person in similar attire reaches out to touch the screen of the system.
A person wearing a military camouflage uniform and tactical gear looks at a weapons system as another person in similar attire reaches out to touch the screen of the system.
Security Forces
Air Force Airman 1st Class Mike John, left, a response member assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron, is instructed by Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Franzese, a 39th Security Forces Squadron Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station instructor, on use of the CROWS system during certification training at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, March 26, 2025.
Download: Full Size (12.56 MB)
Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg
VIRIN: 260326-F-QO603-1422

The training certified the airmen on the M240B and M249 light machine guns, using a CROWS system attached to a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle. 

After completing four days of internal classroom instruction — covering system fundamentals, operational procedures, maintenance and troubleshooting — the airmen transitioned to live-fire training. The 31st Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance hosted this final portion, providing the range, equipment, weapons and safety oversight needed for the certification. 

A person wearing a camouflage military uniform and tactical gear prepares ammunition for firing.
A person wearing a camouflage military uniform and tactical gear prepares ammunition for firing.
Force Training
Air Force Senior Airman Ahmaad Fallon, a response member assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron, prepares ammunition for firing during a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station certification training at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, March 26, 2026. Preparing ammunition for loading reinforces the fundamentals required to safely employ the platform and sustain credible force protection during high-risk response scenarios.
Download: Full Size (10.13 MB)
Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg
VIRIN: 260326-F-QO603-1158

"This training is now a core part of our unit's training plan," Burts said. "As new defenders arrive, they will be scheduled for this course to ensure our forces are 100% qualified and combat-ready on this critical weapons system." 

Air Force Training

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