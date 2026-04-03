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U.S., Partner Nations Complete Antisubmarine Warfare Exercise

April 3, 2026 | By U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs

Exercise Sea Dragon 2026 successfully concluded at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 28, marking the completion of 20 days of intensive multinational antisubmarine warfare training. 

A group of men and women wearing flight suits gather aboard a military aircraft as another person in similar attire speaks to them.
A group of men and women wearing flight suits gather aboard a military aircraft as another person in similar attire speaks to them.
Maritime Patrol
The crew of Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron 45 conducts a preflight brief aboard a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft during Exercise Sea Dragon 2026 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 13, 2026.
Download: Full Size (880.64 KB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan A. LeCompte
VIRIN: 130326-N-JF950-1159K

Hosted by Commander, Task Force 72, two Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadrons 4 and 45 joined a multilateral force of P-8A aircraft from the Indian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Air Force and Royal New Zealand Air Force.

This year's exercise continues to enhance the interoperability of shared maritime domain awareness developed during previous iterations. Sea Dragon 2026 improved on participating nations' ability to conduct multinational antisubmarine warfare operations inside a complex and dynamic exercise environment. 

"What we do in Sea Dragon builds more than skill — it establishes [an antisubmarine warfare] team across nations. The shared experience empowers us to fight together more effectively," said Navy Lt. Paolo Aguilar, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron 4. 

A woman wearing a flight suit looks at a military aircraft sitting on a tarmac with the boarding steps down.
A woman wearing a flight suit looks at a military aircraft sitting on a tarmac with the boarding steps down.
Naval Aviator
Navy Lt. Caitlin Tucker, a pilot assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron 45, conducts an exterior preflight check outside a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft during Exercise Sea Dragon 2026 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 13, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.16 MB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan A. LeCompte
VIRIN: 130326-N-JF950-1198K

Exercises like Sea Dragon highlight the strength of U.S. partnerships and alliances, said Navy Lt. Caitlin Tucker, Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron 45 pilot.  

"They show that together we're stronger, more capable and ready to deter any aggressor in the Indo-Pacific," Tucker added. 

Sea Dragon 2026 featured a structured training format for tracking drills that included a mobile antisubmarine warfare training target, referred to as the MK-30. The exercise also featured a Navy antisubmarine warfare exercise, in which participants hunted for an active Navy submarine in the area.  

This year, forces operated in the vicinity of Saipan, the capital of the Northern Mariana Islands, to employ recoverable exercise torpedoes and demonstrate the expansion of capabilities trained among the five nations. 

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A man wearing a flight suit and headset checks a computer screen while aboard a military aircraft. There are three other people in similar attire sitting around him working at their stations.
A woman wearing a flight suit moves a submarine tracking buoy into a launcher aboard a military aircraft.
Dozens of people wearing military uniforms stand in formation on a tarmac while surrounded by four large military aircraft.
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As with previous years, the exercise included a competitive component in which each nation's performance was assessed and graded to earn the Dragon Belt award, testing each nation's antisubmarine warfare tactics and response effectiveness in a realistic scenario. 

Japan's Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron 3 won the Dragon Belt, held last year by the Royal Australian Air Force. 

Exercises like Sea Dragon, held annually since 2019, demonstrate the Navy's commitment to regional security and strengthening maritime partnerships with allied and partner nations.

Spotlight: Focus on Indo-Pacific
partnerships Exercises Training Guam Indo-Pacific Air Force Navy sea dragon sea dragon 26

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