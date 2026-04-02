Joint Interagency Task Force 401 is rapidly delivering counter-unmanned aircraft systems to protect the southern border with advanced technology, an integrated system architecture and expanded authorities.
JIATF-401, supporting Joint Task Force Southern Border, continues to collaborate closely with interagency partners, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection, to integrate critical counter-UAS components.
The interagency task force conducted site surveys at priority sites across the southern border to identify capability gaps and deliver solutions on a rapidly accelerated timeline. With a focus on creating a layered defense, JIATF-401 made targeted investments to integrate advanced sensing, tracking and neutralization systems at key locations along the border.
As a result, in just four months, more than $20 million in counter-UAS technology was deployed to the border. This equipment includes a network of 13 advanced sensors that expand surveillance coverage and provide early warning of drone activity, paired with seven mobile and fixed-site mitigation systems that enable forces to disrupt or neutralize threats before they reach critical areas.
Each system adds a layer of defense and functions as part of integrated command and control, and interagency sensor architecture. By directly engaging with end users, the interagency task force is capturing real-time insights that are delivered directly to federal agencies and industry partners to inform future capability development.
In addition to equipment delivery, JIATF-401 is refining and expanding authorities to more effectively operate and employ counter-small UAS technology along the southern border.
With the assistance of the Office of the Undersecretary of War for Policy, JIATF-401 spearheaded Pentagon efforts to expand protection from unmanned aircraft for the newly established national defense areas along the southern border. This key expansion empowers warfighters to defend the homeland against adversary drones.
Together, these efforts are not only enhancing national defense but also accelerating the adoption of new technologies across the enterprise.
"These efforts reflect our focus on rapidly delivering critical capability to the warfighter," said Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Ross, JIATF-401 director. "From the southern border to critical infrastructure across the homeland, we are ensuring operators have the tools, training and permissions they need to detect and defeat UAS threats in their area of operations."