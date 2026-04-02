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Joint Interagency Task Force 401 Enhances Counter-UAS Capability to Protect the Southern Border

April 2, 2026 | By Army Lt. Col. Adam Scher, Joint Interagency Task Force 401

Joint Interagency Task Force 401 is rapidly delivering counter-unmanned aircraft systems to protect the southern border with advanced technology, an integrated system architecture and expanded authorities. 

JIATF-401, supporting Joint Task Force Southern Border, continues to collaborate closely with interagency partners, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection, to integrate critical counter-UAS components.

Two service members wearing camouflage military uniforms, helmets and sunglasses stand at the bed of a pickup truck while the man on the left is holding a piece of military equipment.
Two service members wearing camouflage military uniforms, helmets and sunglasses stand at the bed of a pickup truck while the man on the left is holding a piece of military equipment.
Border Brief
Marine Corps Gen. Bradford J. Gering, assistant commandant of the Marine Corps, left, is briefed by Marine Corps Sgt. Rhett Stephens, a machine gunner assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, on the functions of counter-small unmanned aircraft system equipment used by the Task Force Ripper combat operations center, near Chula Vista, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.97 MB)
Credit: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Valerie Escobar
VIRIN: 260218-M-UC023-1155

The interagency task force conducted site surveys at priority sites across the southern border to identify capability gaps and deliver solutions on a rapidly accelerated timeline. With a focus on creating a layered defense, JIATF-401 made targeted investments to integrate advanced sensing, tracking and neutralization systems at key locations along the border. 

As a result, in just four months, more than $20 million in counter-UAS technology was deployed to the border. This equipment includes a network of 13 advanced sensors that expand surveillance coverage and provide early warning of drone activity, paired with seven mobile and fixed-site mitigation systems that enable forces to disrupt or neutralize threats before they reach critical areas.  

A man wearing civilian attire speaks as he points to a board while two men dressed in camouflage military uniforms look at the board.
A man wearing civilian attire speaks as he points to a board while two men dressed in camouflage military uniforms look at the board.
Counter-Drone Demo
Forrest Speake, a Border Patrol agent, left, demonstrates counter-unmanned aerial systems operations to Army Lt. Col. Adam Scher, strategic communications advisor for Joint Interagency Task Force 401, and Army Maj. Brett Holtzman, response division team member for JIATF-401, at Summit Point Training Facility, W.Va., Feb. 24, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.25 MB)
Credit: Air Force 2nd Lt. Maria Grace
VIRIN: 260224-F-SS570-1116

Each system adds a layer of defense and functions as part of integrated command and control, and interagency sensor architecture. By directly engaging with end users, the interagency task force is capturing real-time insights that are delivered directly to federal agencies and industry partners to inform future capability development.  

In addition to equipment delivery, JIATF-401 is refining and expanding authorities to more effectively operate and employ counter-small UAS technology along the southern border.   

With the assistance of the Office of the Undersecretary of War for Policy, JIATF-401 spearheaded Pentagon efforts to expand protection from unmanned aircraft for the newly established national defense areas along the southern border. This key expansion empowers warfighters to defend the homeland against adversary drones.

Two service members wearing camouflage military uniforms stand at the opening of a military vehicle and look at a computer screen.
Two service members wearing camouflage military uniforms stand at the opening of a military vehicle and look at a computer screen.
Counter Drone Explainer
Marine Corps Gen. Bradford Gering, assistant commandant of the Marine Corps, right, listens to Marine Corps Sgt. Sergey Parry, a combined anti-armor team section leader assigned to Task Force Ripper, while he explains the functions of the Pulsar-L counter-unmanned aircraft system, near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026. Gering conducted a battlefield circulation tour at the U.S.-Mexican border.
Download: Full Size (1.3 MB)
Credit: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Valerie Escobar
VIRIN: 260218-M-UC023-1154

Together, these efforts are not only enhancing national defense but also accelerating the adoption of new technologies across the enterprise. 

"These efforts reflect our focus on rapidly delivering critical capability to the warfighter," said Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Ross, JIATF-401 director. "From the southern border to critical infrastructure across the homeland, we are ensuring operators have the tools, training and permissions they need to detect and defeat UAS threats in their area of operations."

drone dominance UAS innovation Science technology Engineering border support JIATF-401 Autonomy

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