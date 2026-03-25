Hegseth Announces Reforms to Chaplain Corps

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth yesterday announced a pair of reforms to the military's Chaplain Corps.
Speaking to the public via a video post on social media, Hegseth said the War Department will be significantly streamlining the number of faith code affiliations for service members.
Additionally, the secretary announced that the rank insignia military chaplains wear on their work uniforms will be replaced by their religious insignia.
Regarding the reduction in religions identified by the military's faith and belief coding system — which will now be renamed to "religious affiliation codes" — Hegseth said the overhaul was necessary due to the current system having grown too big.
"The previous system had ballooned to well over 200 faith codes. … It was impractical and unusable, and many codes were never used at all," Hegseth said, adding that a significant majority of service members — 82% of whom identify as being religious — use only six of the codes.
Hegseth said the number of religious affiliation codes will now be reduced to 31, bringing them in line with their original intent.
"This brings the codes in line with its original purpose, giving chaplains clear, usable information so they can minister to service members in a way that aligns with that service member's faith background and religious practice," Hegseth said of the change.
Regarding the second reform, directing military chaplains — all of whom are officers — to replace the rank insignia on their uniforms with their religious insignia, Hegseth said it speaks to the "difficult balance of the duality" of being a chaplain in the military.
"A chaplain is first and foremost a chaplain, and an officer second. This change is a visual representation of that fact," he said.
"Specifically unique to the role of a chaplain, they are first and foremost called and ordained by God. And, while they will retain rank as an officer to those they serve, their rank will not be visible," he added.
Hegseth also said that the reform will uplift and celebrate chaplains in their roles, and that not having their rank visible will remove any potential unease or anxiety junior officers or enlisted personnel might have in seeking guidance on sensitive matters such as relationship challenges, addiction issues or struggles of faith, among others.
"These two reforms are big progress, but we're not even close to being done. These are the first steps toward restoring the esteemed position of chaplain as moral anchors of our fighting force," Hegseth said.
"Theirs is a high and sacred calling, but they can only be successful if they are given the freedom to boldly guide and care for their flock," he added.