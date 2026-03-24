Joint Interagency Task Force Awards Critical Counter-UAS Contract

Joint Interagency Task Force 401 has successfully executed additional contract awards as part of Domestic Shield to procure counter-unmanned aerial systems capability in support of U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Strategic Command.
The combined contract, valued at $6.1 million, includes the purchase of 210 SmartShooter Smash 2000LE systems and one AeroVironment Titan Cerberus XL system. This milestone expands the layered defenses that protect installations and critical defense infrastructure from the emerging UAS threats in the U.S.
"We need a layered defense that includes distributed sensing, the ability to track in real time, and capabilities to engage with both non-kinetic and kinetic countermeasures," said Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, task force director. "This purchase does not solve that problem, but it's a step in the right direction."
He added that both contracts were executed at a record pace, underscoring JIATF 401's commitment to cutting through red tape to deliver critical counter-UAS capability at the speed of relevance during combat operations in support of Operation Epic Fury.
The rapid award timeline reflects strong coordination across requirements, contracting and mission stakeholders to ensure timely responses to operator needs.
Additionally, two radar systems have been assigned to support the National Capital Region in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, enhancing the region's ability to detect and counter emerging UAS threats. Ross said this strategic move strengthens local defense capabilities, ensuring that critical infrastructure remains protected.
In support of this reconfiguration, JIATF 401 is also advancing the integration of the Lattice system, a cutting-edge, tactical user interface for command-and-control of counter-UAS that links sensors and effectors across installations and agencies. This integration will boost response times and strengthen national defense, enabling more agile and effective counter-UAS operations.
The task force is pioneering acquisition reform practices to ensure the services and the entire joint force receive the critical technologies they need to maintain the operational advantage and keep America safe.