Wyoming National Guard Grows HIMARS Force Through Transition Course

The Wyoming National Guard is expanding its field artillery capability by training soldiers as High Mobility Artillery Rocket System crew members, one of the Army's most in-demand roles.
At the Regional Training Institute in Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, soldiers from across the force attended a 13M military occupational specialty transition course, March 20. Here, they learned how to operate and support one of the Army's most lethal and mobile weapon systems.
The course takes experienced soldiers from other career fields and prepares them to serve on HIMARS crews.
"This course enables soldiers who are already trained in another specialty to become qualified HIMARS crew members," said Army Capt. Matthew Buchanan, operations officer and officer in charge at the training institute. "There's a growing demand for this capability across the Army and Wyoming is part of that growth."
That demand is tied to how the Army is changing. HIMARS has proven its effectiveness in modern conflicts, increasing the need for long-range precision fires. As units expand, so does the need for trained crews, including within Wyoming's 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Regiment.
"Every HIMARS battalion is growing," Buchanan said. "We're adding batteries, and that means we need more trained soldiers. This course allows us to build that capability here at home."
Students arrive with a wide range of experience. Many have spent years in other military occupational specialties before transitioning into field artillery.
"We encourage them to bring that experience with them," said Army Staff Sgt. Jeremy Larkey, a Wyoming National Guard lead instructor. "Every background adds something to the team, whether it's maintenance, communications or logistics."
The course blends classroom instruction with hands-on training to ensure soldiers understand system components, safety procedures and operational concepts before applying those skills in practical exercises.
"There's a lot of information," Larkey said. "But the goal isn't to memorize everything. It's to give them a foundation so they can continue learning when they get to their unit."
Training culminates in a field training exercise during which students apply their skills as full HIMARS crews under realistic conditions, demonstrating operational readiness and the ability to perform required crew tasks.
"It's about building confidence," said Army Staff Sgt. Austin Paulsen, a Wyoming National Guard instructor. "We want them to go back to their units, contribute immediately and keep improving."
Beyond technical skills, leaders emphasize the mission's purpose.
"HIMARS gives the Army the ability to reach targets at long distances and shape the battlefield," Buchanan said. "When you're part of that, you're part of something bigger than yourself."
As the Wyoming National Guard continues to grow its field artillery capability, the HIMARS transition course is preparing soldiers for that mission.