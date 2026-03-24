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Navy's Newest Destroyer Arrives at Naval Station Norfolk Ahead of Commissioning

March 24, 2026 | By Keith Goodsell, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

The Navy's newest destroyer, the future USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr., arrived at its home port, Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, March 20, ahead of its commissioning ceremony, scheduled for April 11.

An elderly man speaks into a microphone while on a large military ship. The man is wearing a jacket with an American flag sewn on the shoulder and a command baseball hat with the ship's name on it; another man in a military dress uniform stands in the background.
An elderly man speaks into a microphone while on a large military ship. The man is wearing a jacket with an American flag sewn on the shoulder and a command baseball hat with the ship's name on it; another man in a military dress uniform stands in the background.
Addressing the Crew
Retired Marine Corps Col. Harvey C. Barnum Jr., a Medal of Honor recipient, addresses the crew of the future destroyer USS Harvey C. Barnum at Naval Station Norfolk, Va., March 20, 2026. The warship arrived in Norfolk ahead of its commissioning scheduled for April 11, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.85 MB)
Credit: Navy Seaman Apprentice Jackson C. Rott
VIRIN: 260320-N-US349-1308

The warship's namesake, retired Marine Corps Col. Harvey Curtiss Barnum Jr., a Medal of Honor recipient, was on the pier to welcome the ship and its crew.

"To be on the pier and welcome this incredible crew to their new home port is monumental," Barnum said. "This warship represents the enduring bond between the Marine Corps and the Navy, and I have the utmost confidence in the crew to carry on the legacy of service and courage that defines our naval forces. I look forward to seeing them 'bring her to life' and join the fleet."

A man in a military dress uniform shakes hands with a woman in a wheelchair while standing on a pier; an elderly man in civilian attire and four men in military uniforms stand in the background.
A man in a military dress uniform shakes hands with a woman in a wheelchair while standing on a pier; an elderly man in civilian attire and four men in military uniforms stand in the background.
Pier Greeting
Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Kenson Jacques greets Martha Hill, wife of retired Marine Corps Col. Harvey C. Barnum Jr., a Medal of Honor recipient, on the pier at Naval Station Norfolk, Va., March 20, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.94 MB)
Credit: Navy Seaman Apprentice Jackson C. Rott
VIRIN: 260320-N-US349-1176
A person in a military uniform and life jacket ties the mooring line of a large military ship to a pier, as several people in military uniforms stand on the bow.
A person in a military uniform and life jacket ties the mooring line of a large military ship to a pier, as several people in military uniforms stand on the bow.
USS Harvey C. Barnum
Sailors assigned to the future destroyer USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. handle lines as the warship moors at Naval Station Norfolk, Va., March 20, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.95 MB)
Credit: Navy Seaman Apprentice Jackson C. Rott
VIRIN: 260320-N-US349-1091
The destroyer is the first ship to bear Barnum's name. It honors his gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life beyond the call of duty during the Vietnam War.

On Dec. 18, 1965, then-1st Lt. Barnum assumed command of his company after the commander was mortally wounded. With two helicopters under his control, he moved fearlessly through deadly fire to lead air attacks against the enemy's well-entrenched positions while directing one platoon in a successful counterattack on the key positions.

Having cleared a small area, Barnum requested and directed the landing of two transport helicopters to evacuate the deceased and wounded. He then assisted in accomplishing the battalion's objective. He is among the few living namesakes to witness his warship's commissioning.

"It is an honor to bring this warship to Norfolk and to be welcomed by Col. Barnum himself. His heroism is the standard we strive to meet every day," said Navy Cmdr. Benjamin R. Cantu, the ship's commanding officer. "This crew has trained relentlessly to prepare for this moment. We are ready to join the fleet and carry the name of a true American hero as we defend our nation's interests around the globe."

Dozens of people man the rails of a large military ship as it comes into port.
Dozens of people man the rails of a large military ship as it comes into port.
Homecoming
The future destroyer USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. arrives at its home port of Naval Station Norfolk, Va., March 20, 2026.
Download: Full Size (2.36 MB)
Credit: Navy Seaman Apprentice Jackson C. Rott
VIRIN: 260320-N-US349-1025

The warship's sponsor is Barnum's wife, Martha Hill, who has maintained a close relationship with the crew since the keel-laying ceremony in 2021. In keeping with naval tradition, she will give the order during the commissioning to "man our ship and bring her to life." At that command, the crew will hoist the commissioning pennant, and the USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. will officially become a warship in the Navy's fleet.

The ship is designed to conduct a wide range of maritime operations, including antiair warfare, antisubmarine warfare and antisurface warfare in support of national security and global maritime stability. Once commissioned, the warship will be capable of operating independently or as part of a carrier strike group, surface action group or an expeditionary strike group.

Story: Medal of Honor Monday: Marine Corps Col. Harvey Barnum Jr.
Spotlight: Medal of Honor
Spotlight: Commemorating the Vietnam War
Experience: Vietnam Veterans Memorial
Experience: Military Units: Navy
Navy Marine Corps medal of honor MoH Vietnam War Medal of Honor Day

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