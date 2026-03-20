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Innovation in Action: Airman-Built 3D Model Strengthens Air Traffic Controller Training

March 20, 2026 | By Air Force Senior Airman Imani West, 19th Airlift Wing

Airmen assigned to the 19th Operations Support Squadron at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, are taking a creative approach to training the next generation of air traffic controllers by developing a detailed 3D model that visually represents aircraft patterns and procedures used at the installation.

Several small 3D printed model airplanes are displayed in different flight patterns.
Several small 3D printed model airplanes are displayed in different flight patterns.
3D Model
A 3D model is on display at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., March 6, 2026. The model contains about 150 different pieces, including the magnets and planes that are a part of the final product.
Download: Full Size (194.56 KB)
Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Imani West
VIRIN: 260306-F-HO957-1047M

 
The innovation demonstrates how airmen are leveraging emerging technologies and creative problem-solving to improve training and operational readiness. 
 
The immersive training tool was designed and produced by Air Force Airman Jay Perry, 19th OSS air traffic control apprentice. It provides a scale representation of the base's airspace and flight patterns. The project was inspired by an idea from Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ryan Sanders, 19th OSS noncommissioned officer in charge of training and standardization. 
 
Traditional training methods often rely on instructors holding model aircraft or cards to demonstrate aircraft positions and movements. While effective, the approach can make it difficult for visual and tactile learners to fully imagine spacing, conflict points and maneuvering patterns.

Two men in camouflage military uniforms pose for photo in front of 3D printed models of airplanes as they go through different flight patterns.
Two men in camouflage military uniforms pose for photo in front of 3D printed models of airplanes as they go through different flight patterns.
3D Model
From the left, Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ryan Sanders, 19th Operations Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of training and standardization, and Air Force Airman Jay Perry, 19th OSS air traffic control apprentice, pose for a photo in front of a 3D model at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., March 6, 2026. The model was created to simulate aircraft movement and improve understanding of air traffic control procedures.
Download: Full Size (460.8 KB)
Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Imani West
VIRIN: 260306-F-HO957-1068M

 
"This model allows us to physically show where aircraft may break in the pattern, extend downwind or maneuver differently," Sanders said. "It helps airmen understand when conflict may exist or when it doesn't, based on the flight path." 
 
The model re-creates the installation's airspace layout at scale and uses magnets to hold miniature aircraft in place, allowing instructors to demonstrate real-world scenarios more accurately. The enhanced visualization helps trainees better understand aircraft spacing, sequencing and potential conflict areas. 
 
Perry used a 3D modeling program to build his creation, but he made it by manipulating shapes to create detailed designs. After designing each component digitally, Perry prepared the parts for printing and produced them using multiple 3D printers available at the base innovation lab.

A small 3D printed model airplane is displayed on a stand.
A small 3D printed model airplane is displayed on a stand.
On Display
A 3D model is on display at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., March 6, 2026. Parts of the 3D model are painted gold and blue to represent the colors of the 19th Operations Support Squadron.
Download: Full Size (133.12 KB)
Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Imani West
VIRIN: 260306-F-HO957-1008M

 
The process required careful planning, preparation and experimentation. 
 
"Everything started from a single block in the design software," Perry said. "Each piece had to be separated and designed in a way that it could be printed and assembled later. It might look simple when you see the final model, but a lot of thought went into making sure the supports, slopes and connections would actually work." 
 
One of the biggest challenges was ensuring the model could support its own structure at the scale required to accurately represent the airfield. The team experimented with different stand designs and angles to create a realistic yet durable layout.

Several tools and 3D printed models are displayed on a table.
Several tools and 3D printed models are displayed on a table.
3D Printed Renditions
Prototypes of 3D printed renditions are on display at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., March 6, 2026. The model provided units a way to practice communication, coordination and rapid response skills essential to protecting the installation.
Download: Full Size (286.72 KB)
Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Imani West
VIRIN: 260306-F-HO957-1097M

 
By transforming abstract training concepts into a physical, visual model, the 19th Operations Support Squadron is helping trainees better grasp the complexities of airfield operations. This ensures controllers are better equipped to manage the skies above the base. 
 
The project also highlights a broader culture of innovation across the installation, where airmen at every level are encouraged to identify challenges and develop solutions that enhance mission effectiveness.

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