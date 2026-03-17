Air Force Research Laboratory Tests Draper Liquid Rocket Engine in Flight

The Air Force Research Laboratory and an aerospace technology and defense systems contractor recently flew the Affordable Rapid Missile Demonstrator, powered by the Draper liquid rocket engine, achieving supersonic speeds and demonstrating key concepts of operations. This flight is an innovative step toward advancing capabilities that strengthen deterrence and provide rapid global strike options.
"This project proves that we can transform and leverage our acquisition models to rapidly deliver critical technology advancements to deter and win in a future conflict," said Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bartolomei, AFRL commander and Air Force technology executive officer. "We are not just building a single missile; we are forging a new path toward a cost-effective, mass-producible deterrent for the nation."
This sentiment is echoed by the contractor's leaders, who emphasized their shared commitment to the ARMD program's speed and cost-effectiveness. This project represents a new paradigm for accelerating research and development of critical defense technologies, rooted in fast-paced, effective public-private partnerships.
"This flight proves that you can get a vehicle with a safe, storable and throttleable liquid engine in the air quickly and affordably," said Chris Spagnoletti, contractor CEO. "We went from contract to flight-ready of an all-up round and propulsion system in just eight months."
This demonstration of the Draper liquid rocket engine leverages several years of the contractor work on their Hadley liquid rocket engine, along with an enduring public-private partnership with AFRL to develop these new rocket propulsion technologies.
"ARMD represents a key milestone in our efforts to develop revolutionary, affordable and scalable liquid rocket engine technologies to win the wars of tomorrow," said Javier Urzay, AFRL rocket propulsion division chief.