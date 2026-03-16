Joint Task Force Southern Border reached its one-year anniversary, March 14, underscoring a year of agile, full-scale and partner-focused missions supporting the Department of Homeland Security's southern border mission.
Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division in Fort Drum, New York, deployed to Fort Huachuca, Arizona, to establish the new task force, March 14, 2025, under the authority of U.S. Northern Command. The 101st Airborne Division from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, assumed control of the JTF-SB mission following a transfer of authority from the 10th Mountain Division, Oct. 10, 2025.
JTF-SB's mission is to safeguard U.S. territorial integrity and protect the American people. The task force achieves this by increasing situational awareness along the southern border, accelerating response capabilities and supporting federal law enforcement partners so they can focus on frontline duties.
One Year of Impact: Unified Operations, Measurable Results
Over the past year, JTF-SB service members provided consistent watch across 1,954 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border, conducting remote and mobile detections spanning from river crossings to high-traffic urban corridors. Through synchronized planning, rapid mobility and persistent presence, JTF-SB has enhanced southern border security by expanding detection and monitoring, improving data sharing that enabled U.S. law enforcement partners to increase apprehensions while also improving the warfighting readiness of assigned units.
Key accomplishments and operational highlights from the past year include:
- JTF-SB has assisted DHS in achieving historically low levels of individuals attempting to illegally cross our southern border and an equally historic effectiveness in arresting or turning back those that do.
- More than 20,000 service members have honorably served under JTF-SB since its establishment.
- Approximately 22,000 enhanced detection and monitoring missions were conducted, enabling greater awareness of illegal crossings from Mexico into the United States. Of these, almost 3,000 were joint patrols alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, and over 800 were mirrored patrols on both sides of the southern border with CBP and the Mexican Secretariat of National Defense.
- More than 84,000 security site missions were conducted, providing continuous detection and monitoring across key areas of the southern border. These missions leveraged advanced sensor-borne technology, including fixed and mobile ground sensors and long-range systems, to deliver greater situational awareness.
- Aviation assets have executed nearly 1,600 aerial observation flight missions and 220 unmanned aerial missions, monitoring areas of interest and providing overwatch for personnel on the ground.
- Nearly 6,000 signs and 2,000 buoys have been installed along 656 miles of the southern border to clearly demarcate the five recently created national defense areas.
- Over 51,000 rolls of concertina wire were delivered and are actively being emplaced into key areas in conjunction with CBP. This supports barrier reinforcement along the southern border, the largest of its kind in U.S. history, adding a layer of deterrence in areas most needed to deter and deny illegal crossings.
- Units are conducting real-world testing of new equipment and technology, including the TRV-150C tactical resupply vehicle; the infantry squad vehicle that Marines trained on for the first time in an operational environment; an unmanned surface vessel and solar-powered maritime detection device; and various kinetic and nonkinetic counter-unmanned aerial systems.
These results reflect a year of disciplined execution and unified effort across federal, state and local partners.
"During this first year, Joint Task Force-Southern Border and partners have proven what a whole-of-government approach to our nation's southern border can accomplish," said Army Maj. Gen. David Gardner, commanding general of the JTF-SB and 101st Airborne Division. "Our joint teammates and partners have strengthened border security through unity of effort, accelerated decision-making and enhanced detection capability. While the environment is complex, our mission is clear: to secure the homeland with precision, professionalism and respect for the rule of law."
Entering its second year, JTF-SB remains dedicated to its mission, strengthening integration, advancing data-driven operations and supporting CBP and partner agencies with professionalism and adaptability.
"Our mission continues and our commitment is unwavering," Gardner said. "We will keep evolving, supporting our partners and protecting the American people."