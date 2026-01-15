An official website of the United States Government 
Strengthening Partnerships: Air Force, Royal Netherlands Counterparts Collaborate on Aeromedical Training

Jan. 15, 2026 | By Air Force Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima, 86th Airlift Wing

Inside a static C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, airmen assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron joined NATO partners from the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force in a subject matter exchange at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 6-9, designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen medical evacuation capabilities.

An airman assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron secures oxygen regulators aboard a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a static aeromedical evacuation exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2026.
Air Force Senior Airman Joresa May Nolido, right, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron technician, performs patient care during a medical simulation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 7, 2026. The 86th AES hosted a subject matter exchange that allowed allied medical personnel to observe Air Force medical practices and aeromedical evacuation procedures to strengthen interoperability.
The exchange, which included the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force Operational Healthcare Unit, combined hands-on medical training and simulation-based learning while giving attendees insight into each service's patient care kits and equipment. 

By sharing knowledge and observing each other's methods, both teams gained insight into how allied operations enhance mission execution. 

"The biggest takeaway was that we can not only work together in tandem, but we can also work together integrated, taking care of the same patients together," said Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Pearson, 86th AES mission management technician. 

Working shoulder to shoulder, attendees compared techniques, asked questions and walked through various patient care procedures and scenarios. Throughout the week, they operated not as separate units but as partners preparing for the same mission.

Airmen assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and service members assigned to the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force Operational Healthcare Unit, pose for a group photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan 9, 2026. Together, the airmen and Dutch service members trained and shared data based around aeromedical procedures in support of future joint operations.
"Training together prepares us to take care of a large amount of patients in large-scale conflicts," said Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force Captain Ramon Van Belzen, Operational Healthcare Unit section lead. "It felt quite natural to work together, it actually went quite smoothly and quickly [considering we were working] with people we've never worked with before." 

Medical scenarios performed in low light added another layer of realism, challenging both teams to adapt patient care to conditions that mirror real-life operational environments. Training together in these settings fostered teamwork and communications skills where coordination and clarity are critical. 

"The most valuable thing that we all received during this training opportunity was learning what our partner forces are able to do," said Air Force Maj. Maria Cruz-Fehr, 86th AES flight nurse. "With us being part of NATO and working with NATO side by side, we actually have a better understanding of our partner's capacity. We know how they work now and how they operate, and we can essentially create mission success in our aeromedical evacuation missions by saving lives." 

Aeromedical evacuation personnel are required to make quick and complex medical decisions and adapt to changing medical emergencies while ensuring safety. Often working with just a flight nurse and medical technicians aboard an aircraft, 86th AES airmen are trained to provide critical medical care while transporting injured service members from deployed locations.

Airmen assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron perform patient care under simulated low-light conditions while service members assigned to the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force Operational Healthcare Unit observe at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 7, 2026. The 86th AES hosted a subject matter exchange that allowed Dutch service members to observe and perform medical procedures to enhance allied operations and readiness.
Airmen assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and service members assigned to the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force Operational Healthcare Unit attend a subject matter exchange at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 6, 2026. The exchange focused on sharing aeromedical evacuation procedures to enhance interoperability and strengthen medical readiness in support of allied operations.
Being able to perform these functions while operating in conjunction with NATO allies is crucial to seamless mission execution. 

"We were very privileged to be here at Ramstein Air Base and happy to train together," Van Belzen said. "It was nice to be able to make steps forward for the future, and we hope we have more training opportunities together to increase both our proficiency and interoperability, so we can take care of our patients in the air in whatever circumstances that might be."

