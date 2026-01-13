An official website of the United States Government 
Joint Interagency Task Force Announces First Replicator 2 Purchase to Counter Homeland Drone Threats

Jan. 13, 2026 | By Army Lt. Col. Adam Scher, Joint Interagency Task Force 401

Joint Interagency Task Force 401 announced Jan. 11 its first acquisition under the Replicator 2 initiative, awarding a contract for two advanced DroneHunter F700 systems, which are expected to be delivered by April.

A small drone flies outside at night.
Training Time
An unmanned aircraft system launches from a field location during a Joint Interagency Task Force 401 counter-unmanned aircraft system exercise in Washington, Nov. 21, 2025.
Download: Full Size (102.4 KB)
Credit: Army Sgt. Wesley Domalewski
VIRIN: 251121-A-WX009-1361

This acquisition provides the task force with enhanced capabilities to counter the growing threat posed by small unmanned aerial systems. It also marks a significant step in the War Department's strategy to rapidly field counter-unmanned aerial systems to protect military installations and critical infrastructure across the United States. 

"We're designed to move at the speed of relevance, cutting through red tape, consolidating resources, and engaging venture capitalists, tech startups, and nontraditional defense firms as critical partners," said Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, JIATF 401 director.

"We have just one measure of effectiveness: to deliver state-of-the-art counter-UAS capabilities to our warfighters both at home and abroad. This purchase of the DroneHunter system is a key first step in accomplishing our Replicator 2 mission," Ross added.

Replicator 2: A New Approach to Counter-UAS 

The Replicator initiative, first announced in August 2023, is a War Department effort to accelerate the delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter at speed and scale.  

While the first phase, Replicator 1, was focused on deploying thousands of autonomous systems across multiple domains, Replicator 2 is specifically aimed at countering the threat posed by small UAS.

A man in a camouflage military uniform stands in front of a wall of screens with maps on them as he talks to people in the foreground.
Tech Talk
Army Lt. Col. Brian D. Reynolds, Joint Task Force National Capital Region chief of mission assurance, explains the counter-unmanned aircraft system exercise drone path on a map to interagency partners at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Washington, Nov. 20, 2025.
Download: Full Size (235.52 KB)
Credit: Army Sgt. Zack Stine
VIRIN: 251120-A-WX009-9270

The joint task force, established in August 2025, is the lead organization for this effort, tasked with synchronizing counter-small UAS efforts across the department and rapidly delivering joint capabilities.  

"Replicator 2 is not about starting from scratch," Ross said. "It's about leveraging the incredible innovation happening in the commercial sector and getting it deployed where it is needed most."

The DroneHunter: A State-of-the-Art Solution 

The DroneHunter is a reusable, artificial intelligence-driven interceptor drone that provides a unique and effective solution to counter small UAS, especially in settings where personnel, infrastructure and surrounding activity require careful control of effects.  

The system uses AI and radar to detect and track small, low-altitude drones in complex environments. Once it spots a potential threat, the system can capture it with a tethered net.

A man wearing a camouflage military uniform and headset speaks to several men in similar attire, police uniforms and business attire while in a government facility with large screens on the back wall.
Training Time
Army Lt. Col. Brian D. Reynolds, Joint Task Force National Capital Region chief of mission assurance, coordinates with Joint Interagency Task Force 401 personnel during a counter-UAS exercise at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Washington, Nov. 20, 2025.
Download: Full Size (174.08 KB)
Credit: Army Sgt. Zack Stine
VIRIN: 251120-A-WX009-6524

The captured drone is then safely towed to a designated location for forensic analysis. This solution is ideal for use in the homeland, where the risk to civilian populations and infrastructure must be minimized. 

This initial purchase is the first step in the tailored approach the task force will take to deliver state-of-the-art counter-UAS technology to protect military infrastructure and service members.   

"This is one example that demonstrates how JIATF 401 has taken counter-drone efforts from a community of interest to a community of action," Ross said. "The task force is focused on a whole-of-government approach, working with interagency partners and industry to build a layered defense against the full spectrum of small UAS threats to the homeland."

