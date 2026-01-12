Secretary of War Pete Hegseth today spoke of the Pentagon's commitment to investing in a defense industrial base that is loyal to supporting America's men and women who have sworn an oath — as well as civilians who support the Constitution — to wear the cloth of their country.
While talking to a large crowd of workers at Lockheed Martin's Air Force Plant 4 in Fort Worth, Texas, Hegseth made clear that the industrious work of the people who work to build the premier F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter is valued and appreciated by those whom they serve.
"It's not just the door kickers and the guys dropping bombs. It's not just the intel analysts and the mechanics all wearing camouflage that are critically important to our nation. It is all of you and the thousands of people that you represent, who have dedicated your lives to precision, to skill, to work in a hard hat, to deliver capabilities for the warfighter," Hegseth told the group.
Hegseth also underscored that the department is not focused on brand names or on the close ties any companies might have previously had with the Pentagon.
"We ultimately don't care what the name is on the side of the missile or the plane or of anything that's made at the War Department. We just want the best, and our expectation is that every company competes, and every company competes on a level playing field," Hegseth said.
He added that, in this current environment, the defense industrial base needs to "go fast."
"We've got to go fast. The warfighters need it; they deserve it. We've got new peer adversaries that are building at record speed," Hegseth said, adding, "[This] Arsenal of Freedom tour is meant to speak to you and your peers, and to tell you to keep going."