An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Hegseth Visits Space Company During 'Arsenal of Freedom' Tour

Jan. 9, 2026 | By Matthew Olay, Pentagon News

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth visited a Los Angeles County-based company today that has a space-based mission and a history of supporting the U.S. military.

A man walks on a stage in front of an audience with the American flag in the background.
A man walks on a stage in front of an audience with the American flag in the background.
Arsenal of Freedom
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth makes remarks during the nationwide "Arsenal of Freedom" tour at a stop in Los Angeles, Jan. 9, 2026.
Download: Full Size (4.11 MB)
Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. Maddy Keech, DOW
VIRIN: 260109-D-FN350-3936

The visit to Southern California was the second in Hegseth's recently launched, monthlong "Arsenal of Freedom" campaign, which aims to promote one of the War Department's top priorities: rebuilding the military by engaging with the defense industrial base at various stops throughout the country. 

"You are the foundation of our defense industrial base — the foundation of great American manufacturers — who we trust to usher in that new golden age of peace through strength under President Trump," Hegseth told the crowd. "The United States is deadly serious about commanding the ultimate high ground of space, a larger, more modern and more capable constellation of American satellites launched by American rockets from American soil, built by American engineers."

He also spoke in strong terms about the speed — or lack thereof — with which he and President Donald J. Trump view the DIB has been operating during recent years, especially as it relates to space capabilities. 

An audience sits in front of a stage with flags.
An audience sits in front of a stage with flags.
Arsenal of Freedom
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth makes remarks during the nationwide "Arsenal of Freedom" tour at a stop in Los Angeles, Jan. 9, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.5 MB)
Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. Maddy Keech, DOW
VIRIN: 260109-D-FN350-4027

"More than 60 years ago, President [John F.] Kennedy declared our nation's intent to go to the moon," Hegseth said, before quoting Kennedy's famous 1962 speech at Rice University. 

"He famously said, 'We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do other things; not because they are easy, but because they are hard, because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills,'" Hegseth said. 

"This is the spirit that you are in the process of reviving," he added, before reminding the crowd that the War Department is "flipping the script" and no longer resting on the familiar, easy process, which he said has been the norm in recent years. 

"Our job is to disrupt the 'status quo,' which is insufficient. [We need to ensure] we have the American manufacturing base that is required to be the world's superpower," the secretary told the crowd. 

"We have your back, and we know that you have ours as well. And, together, we will restore our nation's strength and guarantee peace for generations to come."

Transcript: Remarks by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at Rocket Lab in Los Angeles
Video: Hegseth Speaks During Arsenal of Freedom Tour
Video: Secretary of War Speaks at War College
Video: Hegseth Delivers Oath of Enlistment
News Release: Secretary of War's 'Arsenal of Freedom' Tour to Rally Nation
News: Hegseth Launches Multistate Tour in Support of Defense Industrial Base
arsenal of freedom hegseth secretary of war recruitment service industrial base

Related Stories